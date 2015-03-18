Nsight Visual Studio Edition 4.5

Nsight Visual Studio Edition 4.5 improves OpenGL 4.3 support, increases performance of graphics applications running in the Frame Debugger and Analysis Tracing, and includes support for CUDA 7.0 Release Candidate Toolkit.

CUDA Toolkit 7.0 Release Candidate is available for download under CUDA Toolkit.

Please note that this release requires a NVIDIA Display Driver version 347.12 or newer.

Download instructions

Simply follow the steps below to download and install the Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition 4.5.

Step 1: Download and install required NVIDIA display driver for your target development environment

Step 2: For developers who develop CUDA, download and install the latest version of CUDA Toolkit 7.0 Release Candidate, available for download under CUDA Toolkit. Membership is required.

Step 3: Download and install NVIDIA® Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition 4.5

