Nsight Visual Studio Edition 4.5 New Features

NVIDIA® Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition 4.5 is available for download under the NVIDIA GameWorks Registered Developer Program. This release improves OpenGL 4.3 support, increases performance of graphics applications running in the Frame Debugger and Analysis Tracing, and includes support for CUDA 7.0 Release Candidate Toolkit.

New NVIDIA® Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition 4.5 Features:

Graphics Debugging and Profiling

Expanded OpenGL API support to include the 4.3 core profile features.

Added the capability for OpenGL applications to generate source code to replay captured frames outside of the original application. Allows users to compile and rerun the captured frame and share and modify generated code.

Improved performance in Frame Debugger and Analysis Tracing modes by reduction of interception overhead, resulting in better interactivity and improved accuracy of data measurement.

Added a new Frame Statistics View that includes call counts for draw calls, dispatches, clears, etc.

Added a histogram control to the Resources View to visualize color channels and perform range remapping for visualization.

The Memory View can now export data to CSV or binary files.

Compute Debugging and Profiling

CUDA 7.0 RC

Several bug fixes

