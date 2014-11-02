Nsight Visual Studio Edition 4.2

Archived 02/11/2014: Nsight Visual Studio Edition 4.2 is no longer supported.

For the latest version of Nsight Visual Studio Edition, please visit Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition Downloads.

Nsight Visual Studio Edition 4.2 adds support for the new Tesla K80 and includes several bug fixes.

CUDA Toolkit 6.5 is available for download at http://www.nvidia.com/getcuda.

Please note that this release requires NVIDIA Display Drivers releases listed below. Recommended drivers are available under Download link below.

GeForce - Works with NVIDIA Display Driver 344.65 or higher

Tesla and Quadro - Works with NVIDIA Display Driver 341.12 or higher

Download instructions

Simply follow the steps below to download and install the Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition 4.2.

Step 1: Download and install required NVIDIA display driver for your target development environment

Step 2: For developers who develop CUDA, download and install the latest version of CUDA Toolkit 6.5, available for download at http://www.nvidia.com/getcuda.

Step 3: Download and install NVIDIA® Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition 4.2

All resources can be found under the NVIDIA GameWorks Download Center.

Learn more about NVIDIA® Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition 4.2

A version of NVIDIA PerfKit is available for download here. PerfKit provides access to low-level performance counters to help debug and profile OpenGL and Direct3D applications.

To access older versions of Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition, please visit Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition Archive.