Nsight Visual Studio Edition 4.2 New Features

NVIDIA® Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition 4.2 is available for download under the NVIDIA GameWorks Registered Developer Program. This release adds support for the new Tesla K80 and includes several bug fixes.

New NVIDIA® Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition 4.2 Features:

Graphics Debugging and Profiling

The Texture viewer can now show GL_MAX_TEXTURE_ANISOTROPY for both sampler objects and texture objects.

for both sampler objects and texture objects. Fixed displaying of Thumbnails and attribute values of Texture 2D multi-sample arrays in the resources page.

Addressed a problem where the slice view or thumbnail in the Texture View would not be shown correctly.

Fixed problems with capture/replay and serialization of D3D9 apps that map buffers during the captured frame but would unmap in the following frame.

Multisample texture arrays were shown with no populated levels.

Fixed an out of memory issue when viewing different revisions of a buffer in the Resources view.

Fixed UI refresh problems when the results of the Frame Timings window return before the UI has completed initialization.

Several other bug fixes

