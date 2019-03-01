Nsight Visual Studio Edition 2019.3 New Features

Nsight Compute profiling CUDA 10.1 Task Graphs OpenGL and Vulkan interoperability on the Graphics Debugger

Next-Gen CUDA Debugger with PTX+SASS source code correlation showing the state at a kernel breakpoint

NVIDIA® Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition 2019.3 is now available with these features and improvements:

Graphics Debugging

API Enhancements OpenGL OpenGL 4.6 is now supported in Frame Debugging, C++ Capture, and Frame Profiling activities





Range Profiler now has OpenGL support has been added for Turing based GPU targets





New suport for GL_OVR_multiview and GL_OVR_multiview_multisampled_render_to_texture extensions

Basic support for OpenGL Immediate Mode has been added for the most common use cases

Vulkan New support for Ycbcr format Extensions – VkSamplerYcbcrConversion

– VkSamplerYcbcrConversion Feature Enhancements HUD - Incompatible Capture UX added the ability to accept a notification and proceed at the user’s own risk from the HUD when an incompatible capture is detected



API Inspector Meshlet pipeline stages have been added to the D3D12 API Inspector



Frame Debugger Improved capture and interception performance

Other Improvements Windows 10 19H1 Support for applications using Variable Rate Shading APIs – ID3D12GraphicsCommandList5::RSSetShadingRate and ID3D12GraphicsCommandList5::RSSetShadingRateImage Multi-View Rendering support has been added

Compute Debugging and Analysis

General Supports CUDA Toolkit 10.1 Update 2

Next-Gen Debugger Works with the latest Turing Super GPUs



OptiX applications can now be debugged (requires a 435 driver)

Core Dump Analysis added

added

Barrier stepping and end-of-kernel stepping control added

and end-of-kernel stepping control added Nsight Compute Profiler General Works with the latest Turing Super GPUs





OptiX applications can now be profiled (requires a 435 driver)

Reduced the profiling overhead, especially if no source metrics are collected





Reduced the overhead for non-profiled kernels





Trying to profile on an unsupported GPU now shows an "Unsupported GPU" error message





Added support for smsp__sass_* metrics on Volta and newer GPUs





The launch__occupancy_limit_shared_mem now reports the device block limit if no shared memory is used by the kernel



NVIDIA Nsight Compute The heatmap on the Source page now shows the represented metric in its tooltip





The Memory Workload Analysis Chart on the Details page now supports baselines





When applying rules, a message displaying the number of new rule results is shown in the status bar



NVIDIA Nsight Compute Command Line Interface Fixed an issue that reported the wrong executable name in the Session page when attaching





Fixed issues that chart labels were shown elided on the Details page





Fixed an issue that caused the cache hitrates to be shown incorrectly when baselines were added





Fixed an illegal memory access when collecting sass__*_histogram metrics for applications using PyTorch on Pascal GPUs





Fixed an issue when attempting to collect all smsp__* metrics on Volta and newer GPUs





Fixed an issue when profiling multi-context applications





Fixed that profiling start/stop settings from the connection dialog weren't properly passed to the interactive profile activity





Fixed that certain smsp__warp_cycles_per_issue_stall* metrics returned negative values on Pascal GPUs





Fixed that metric names were truncated in the --page details non-CSV command line output





Fixed that the target application could crash if a connection port was used by another application with higher privileges

For a complete overview of all Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition features and access to resources, please visit the main Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition page.

NVIDIA® Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition 2019.3 is available for download under the NVIDIA Registered Developer Program.

Documentation