To better serve developers who are leveraging our legacy tools, this hub includes all tools that are still available but no longer in development or supported.

NVIDIA 3D Vision and Surround With NVIDIA 3D Vision® and Surround™, developers can create immersive 3D content like never before. Monsters, bullets, and landscapes jump out of flat monitors and into gamers’ imaginations, making them part of the game. Learn more

DDS Utilities This is a set of utilities for manipulating DDS image files. It includes nvDXT, a command-line binary version of the nvDXT library; detach, a tool that extracts MIP levels from a DDS file; stitch, a tool that recombines MIP levels into a single DDS file; and readDXT, which reads compressed images and writes TGA files. Download now

Digits The NVIDIA Deep Learning GPU Training System (DIGITS) puts the power of deep learning into the hands of engineers and data scientists. DIGITS can be used to rapidly train the highly accurate deep neural network (DNNs) for image classification, segmentation and object detection tasks. Learn more

High-Dynamic Range Display Development All NVIDIA GPUs from the 900 series forward support HDR display output. The presence of HDMI 2.0 provides the bandwidth necessary for the higher-quality signal desirable for HDR. Learn more

NVIDIA Ansel NVIDIA Ansel lets gamers take stunning in-game photographs in nearly 40 games, from virtually any angle, at super resolutions, and in full 3D. Learn more

NVIDIA CodeWorks NVIDIA CodeWorks for Android is a professional-grade solution that provides a comprehensive set of GPU and CPU tools with debugging, profiling, and system trace capabilities and accompanying SDKs and libraries for Android development. Learn more

NVIDIA FleX NVIDIA FleX is a particle-based simulation technique for real-time visual effects. Learn more

NVIDIA Highlights NVIDIA Highlights enables automatic video captures of key moments, clutch kills, and match-winning plays, ensuring gamers’ best gaming moments are always saved. Learn more

NVIDIA Linux Graphics Debugger NVIDIA Linux Graphics Debugger is a 3D graphics development tool that allows developers to debug, profile, and optimize modern OpenGL applications on Linux. It enables professional graphics developers to get the most out of their NVIDIA RTX™ and NVIDIA® GeForce® GPUs on a variety of Linux distributions. Learn more

NVIDIA Mental Ray NVIDIA Mental Ray for Maya was a plug-in renderer for M&E professionals who need film-quality results with the ultimate in production flexibility. Learn more

NVIDIA PostWorks NVIDIA PostWorks consists of different post-process technologies, including NVIDIA TXAA™ for anti-aliasing, TXAA for improved spatial filtering over standard 2x MSAA and 4x MSAA, and Depth of Field (Bokeh), which is a library that implements a combination of diffusion-based DoF effects and a fixed-cost, constant-size bokeh effect. Learn more

NVIDIA Turf Effects NVIDIA Turf Effects empowers users to simulate and render massive grass simulations with physical interaction. Learn more

NVIDIA Volumetric Lighting NVIDIA Volumetric Lighting implements a physical model of light scattering through DirectX shaders. Directional, omni, and spot lights are supported. Learn more

Optimus Optimus® supports rendering applications using NVIDIA high-performance graphics while displaying on monitors connected to integrated graphics. Download programming guide

ORCA ORCA is a library of professionally created 3D assets donated to the research community. ORCA enables researchers to develop, test, and discover new ideas using challenging, high-quality assets. Learn more