ORCA

ORCA: Open Research Content Archive

ORCA is a library of professionally-created 3D assets donated to the research community. ORCA enables researchers to develop, test and discover new ideas using challenging, high-quality assets.

With initial assets donated by Amazon Lumberyard, SpeedTree, NVIDIA and Epic, we encourage additional 3D asset contributions. Contact Us

ORCA assets are in FBX format, available for use in any rendering system. Each asset includes a Falcor scene file containing camera and lighting configuration.