NVIDIA Turf Effects empowers users to simulate and render massive grass simulations with physical interaction. Our grass technology provides a fully geometrical representation. Grass blades can be represented with a resolution as low as 3 triangles to several 100 triangles per blade using continuous level of detail. The rendering supports natural shading with correct shadows from the individual blades of grass as well as self-shadows, two sided lighting and correct occlusion for scene geometry. In addition the simulation supports interaction with highly complex shapes, which permits totally new kinds of gameplay.

