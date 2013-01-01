NVIDIA FleX
FleX is a particle based simulation technique for real-time visual effects.Traditionally, visual effects are made using a combination of elements created using specialized solvers for rigid bodies, fluids, clothing, etc. Because FleX uses a unified particle representation for all object types, it enables new effects where different simulated substances can interact with each other seamlessly. Such unified physics solvers are a staple of the offline computer graphics world, where tools such as Autodesk Maya's nCloth, and Softimage's Lagoa are widely used. The goal for FleX is to use the power of GPUs to bring the capabilities of these offline applications to real-time computer graphics.
- Artist-focused tools to ensure turnkey solutions
- Unified solver for effects
- Rigid/deformable bodies
- Phase transition
- Particles
- Fluids
- Cloth
- Rope
- Adhesion
- Gases
|Platforms
|Win/Linux
|Dependencies
|TBA
|Engines
|
UE4 (GitHub)
Unity
|Links
|
NVIDIA FleX 1.1.0 released
Siggraph 2014 paper
Siggraph 2013 paper
UE4 GameWorks Forum
Unity NVIDIA FleX Tutorial Videos
Testimonial
TouchDesigner's integration of NVIDIA Flex has let our customers run particle simulations on their NVIDIA GPUs with more than a tenfold increase in the number of particles possible before. Flex enables complex simulations that were once the realm of offline applications to run in TouchDesigner in real-time.Ben Voigt, Product Manager, Derivative