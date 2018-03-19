NVIDIA Highlights
Note: This is a legacy SDK. Developers may download and continue to use, but it is no longer supported.
NVIDIA Highlights enables automatic video capture of key moments, clutch kills, and match-winning plays, ensuring gamers’ best gaming moments are always saved. Once a Highlight is captured, gamers can simply share it directly to Facebook, YouTube, or Weibo right from GeForce Experience’s in-game overlay. Additionally, they can also clip their favorite 15 seconds and share as an animated GIF - all without leaving the game!
NVIDIA Highlights is adopted by industry leading graphics engines such as Unreal Engine 4.18 and Unity 5.6 to provide developers a powerful capture tool to share gamer’s best moments.
Highlights also offers support for other graphics engines through the publicly-available Highlights SDK. To learn more, join the GameWorks Access Team on GitHub using the instructions below.
NVIDIA Resources:
Development Resources:
- Unity Integration Guide
- UE4 Plugin Guide
SDK and Plug-ins:
Get Highlights with the GeForce Experience SDK on GitHub
- Members of our GameWorks program can access the SDK on GitHub through our private repository.
How to access Highlights on GitHub:
- If you don't have an account on developer.nvidia.com click on the following link to register: [REGISTER]
- If you are logged in, accept the EULA and enter your GitHub username at the bottom of the form: [ACCEPT EULA]
- You should receive an invitation within an hour.