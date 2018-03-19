NVIDIA Highlights enables automatic video capture of key moments, clutch kills, and match-winning plays, ensuring gamers’ best gaming moments are always saved. Once a Highlight is captured, gamers can simply share it directly to Facebook, YouTube, or Weibo right from GeForce Experience’s in-game overlay. Additionally, they can also clip their favorite 15 seconds and share as an animated GIF - all without leaving the game!

PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS Fortnite Battle Royale

NVIDIA Highlights is adopted by industry leading graphics engines such as Unreal Engine 4.18 and Unity 5.6 to provide developers a powerful capture tool to share gamer’s best moments.

Highlights also offers support for other graphics engines through the publicly-available Highlights SDK. To learn more, join the GameWorks Access Team on GitHub using the instructions below.