NVIDIA Volumetric Lighting
Note: This is a legacy SDK. Developers may download and continue to use, but it is no longer supported.
NVIDIA Volumetric Lighting implements a physical model of light scattering through DirectX shaders. Directional, omni and spot lights are supported. Above, NVIDIA Volumetric Lighting in Fallout 4, courtesy of Bethesda Softworks.
Light shafts enhance depth and mood. The method is highly tunable to balance performance and quality across a wide range of GPU capabilities.
This image illustrates the volumes (in red) extruded from shadowmap data.
- Physically based light scattering
- Adds atmospheric depth
- Dramatic light shafts
- Highly tunable
|Platforms
|PC, Console (inquire)
|Dependencies
|DX11
|Session Slides
|NVIDIA Volumetric Lighting GDC Session Slides
|Github
|Source on Github Note: you must join the Github Source Access team by clicking the green button above before this link will work!
NVIDIA Volumetric Lighting Examples
Moving Object
The sample application included with the NVIDIA Volumetric Lighting SDK demonstrates the flexibility of the effect. Here we see the effect of a moving object in front of a stationary light source.
Moving Light Source
The sample application included with the NVIDIA Volumetric Lighting SDK demonstrates the flexibility of the effect. Here we see the effect of a stationary object in front of a moving light source.