VR Funhouse Mod Kit

VR Funhouse immerses gamers in a virtual carnival full of fun and games. Set targets ablaze with flaming arrows. Test your skill shooting skeet. See how many moles you can whack, and much more. With this latest update, VR Funhouse now supports mods, giving the community an incredible sandbox of possibilities for fun in VR.

Swap out your shooting gallery pistol for a Tommy gun, light the whack-a-mole’s hair on fire, or build your favorite carnival mini-game in VR. With VR Funhouse mods the possibilities are endless. For gamers, simply visit the VR Funhouse Steam Workshop page, download one of the mod experiences created by the community, and add it to your game.

We can’t wait to see the amazing experiences you’ll create. We’ll see you in the VR Funhouse.