VR Funhouse Mod Kit
Note: This is a legacy SDK. Developers may download and continue to use, but it is no longer supported.
VR Funhouse immerses gamers in a virtual carnival full of fun and games. Set targets ablaze with flaming arrows. Test your skill shooting skeet. See how many moles you can whack, and much more. With this latest update, VR Funhouse now supports mods, giving the community an incredible sandbox of possibilities for fun in VR.
Swap out your shooting gallery pistol for a Tommy gun, light the whack-a-mole’s hair on fire, or build your favorite carnival mini-game in VR. With VR Funhouse mods the possibilities are endless. For gamers, simply visit the VR Funhouse Steam Workshop page, download one of the mod experiences created by the community, and add it to your game.
We can’t wait to see the amazing experiences you’ll create. We’ll see you in the VR Funhouse.
Modders
Modders can download the VR Funhouse Mod Kit from the Epic Games Launcher, create their own mods, and share them with them with the world. You don't even need a VR headset to make mods and its possible to make regular PC mods. To get started head over to the documentation.
Get Started Modding VR Funhouse
Game Developers
Access the full VR Funhouse source code from Github, and build your own game with the powerful NVIDIA GameWorks, PhysX, and VRWorks technology integrated into Unreal Engine 4 and VR Funhouse.
Click Here to get access to VR Funhouse on Github!
- Modify Levels
- Replace Assets
- Adjust VFX
