NVIDIA PostWorks

Assassion's Creed IV: Black Flag

TXAA combines the raw power of MSAA with sophisticated resolve filters similar to those employed in CG films to produce a smoother image far in advance of any comparable technique. Depending on the type of shading implemented in a given game, the performance impact of TXAA can be slightly different. In contrast to methods like FXAA that attempt to maximize performance at the expense of quality, TXAA attempts to maximize quality at the expense of performance. TXAA is a superior option for those looking for the highest quality anti-aliasing with the most efficient performance possible to make games such as Assassin's Creed IV Black Flag and Batman Arkham Origins look their absolute best.