NVIDIA cuDSS

GPU-accelerated Solver Capitalizing on the CPU’s sequential computing and the GPU’s parallel computing, cuDSS leverages both the CPU and GPU to solve sparse matrices with only a few non-zero elements per row. The result is significantly higher performance than CPU-only solvers .

Core Functionality Support cuDSS supports single-GPU solving of sparse linear systems, refactorization in cases with multiple systems, as well as different reorderings and types of matrices. cuDSS is also built to be stable, regardless of matrix size.