Increase Performance

Convolution is a compute-intensive kernel that’s used in a wide variety of applications, including image processing, machine learning, and scientific computing. Spatial parallelization decomposes the domain into sub-partitions that are distributed over multiple GPUs with nearest-neighbor communications, often referred to as halo exchanges.

In the Livermore Big Artificial Neural Network (LBANN) deep learning framework, spatial-parallel convolution is implemented using several communication methods, including MPI and NVSHMEM. The MPI-based halo exchange uses the standard send and receive primitives, whereas the NVSHMEM-based implementation uses one-sided put, yielding significant performance improvements on Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory’s Sierra supercomputer.