NVIDIA cuEquivariance

cuEquivariance is a CUDA-X™ library specifically designed to tackle the demanding computational requirements of geometry-aware neural networks, which are essential for tasks involving 3D data. cuEquivariance provides optimized NVIDIA CUDA® kernels and comprehensive APIs, including those for triangle attention and triangle multiplication, to accelerate such processes across various scientific domains, including drug and material discovery.

Alternative equivariance libraries are bound to a specific choice of SO(3) irreps basis and data layout. With cuEquivariance, you can specify your own irreps basis tensor product by creating a segmented tensor product , and generalize such operations beyond irreps to build equivariant neural networks.

Ethical AI



NVIDIA believes Trustworthy AI is a shared responsibility, and we have established policies and practices to enable development for a wide array of AI applications. When downloaded or used in accordance with our terms of service, developers should work with their supporting model team to ensure this model meets requirements for the relevant industry and use case and addresses unforeseen product misuse.



For more detailed information on ethical considerations for this model, please see the Model Card++ Explainability, Bias, Safety & Security, and Privacy Subcards. Please report security vulnerabilities or NVIDIA AI Concerns here.



