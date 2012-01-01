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NVIDIA cuEquivariance

cuEquivariance is a CUDA-X™ library specifically designed to tackle the demanding computational requirements of geometry-aware neural networks, which are essential for tasks involving 3D data. cuEquivariance provides optimized NVIDIA CUDA® kernels and comprehensive APIs, including those for triangle attention and triangle multiplication, to accelerate such processes across various scientific domains, including drug and material discovery.

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Key Features

Flexible API

Alternative equivariance libraries are bound to a specific choice of SO(3) irreps basis and data layout. With cuEquivariance, you can specify your own irreps basis tensor product by creating a segmented tensor product, and generalize such operations beyond irreps to build equivariant neural networks.

CUDA-Accelerated Performance

Achieve up to:

  • 10x speedup for end-to-end MACE performance
  • 200x speedup for symmetric contraction operation performance
  • 100,000 natoms per GPU being simulated with MACE
  • 3.5x speedups for triangle operations performance

For more information on the performance noted above, please view the Performance section below.

Expansive MLIPs Support and Accelerations

  • Leading equivariant machine-learning interatomic potential models including MACE, Allegro, NequIP, and DiffDock

  • Protein models with triangle kernels, including: Boltz, Neo-1, and OpenFold

Get Started With NVIDIA cuEquivariance

Quick Install With pip

# Choose the frontend you want to use
pip install cuequivariance-jax
pip install cuequivariance-torch
pip install cuequivariance  # Installs only the core non-ML components

# CUDA kernels
pip install cuequivariance-ops-jax-cu12   # or -cu13
pip install cuequivariance-ops-torch-cu12 # or -cu13

Performance

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For more detailed information on ethical considerations for this model, please see the Model Card++ Explainability, Bias, Safety & Security, and Privacy Subcards. Please report security vulnerabilities or NVIDIA AI Concerns here.

Get started with cuEquivariance today.

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