cuTENSOR

Tensor Linear Algebra on NVIDIA GPUs

The cuTENSOR Library is a first-of-its-kind GPU-accelerated tensor linear algebra library providing tensor contraction, reduction and elementwise operations. cuTENSOR is used to accelerate applications in the areas of deep learning training and inference, computer vision, quantum chemistry and computational physics. Using cuTENSOR, applications automatically benefit from regular performance improvements and new GPU architectures.