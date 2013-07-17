Geo Intelligence
Accelerate GeoINT Applications
Up to 10x Faster Image and Video Processing.
Run your Geo Intelligence applications on GPUs, and see better results. GPU-acceleration delivers new image and video processing capabilities that deliver:
- Faster processing of large volumes of imagery generated by satellite and UAVs
- Real-time and beyond real-time object and face recognition in full-motion video
Several GeoInt applications are already GPU accelerated and many users are seeing faster results by 10x or more compared to CPU-only applications. Speed up your application by getting started with parallel programming on GPUs and experience:
- Rapid development - enjoy fast ramp up with GPUs
- Forward compatibility – guarantee that your code will work with new generations of GPUs
- Mature tools and environment – comprehensive development tools available
|
Plug In GPU Accelerated Libraries.
More about libraries:
|
Use Programming Languages
CUDA: a parallel computing platform and programming model for C and C++ developers.
Image Processing Toolbox (for use with MATLAB)
Find out more about other programming language solutions.
More about CUDA:
|
Register for the GeoInt Accelerator Program and Get Access to:
ADDITIONAL RESOURCES:
- Getting started with CUDA
- GTC Express Webinars
- GTC On-Demand
- Read HPCWire article “GPUs Put Real-Time Defense on the Map”