Language Solutions
CUDA Toolkit
Provides a comprehensive environment for C/C++ developers building GPU-accelerated applications.
NVIDIA HPC SDK
A comprehensive suit of compilers, libraries, and tools for developing HPC applications for the NVIDIA platform.
OpenACC
Directives for parallel computing, the most popular GPU parallel programming model for researchers and technical programmers.
PyCUDA
Gives you access to CUDA fuctionality from your Python code.
Altimesh Hybridizer™
An advanced productivity tool that generates vectorized C++ (AVX) and CUDA C code from .NET assemblies (MSIL) or Java archives (bytecode)
OpenCL™
OpenCL is a low-level API for GPU computing that can run on CUDA-powered GPUs.
Alea GPU
This is a novel approach to develop GPU applications on .NET, combining the CUDA with Microsoft’s F#.