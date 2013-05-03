Udacity CS344: Intro to Parallel Programming

What: Intro to Parallel Programming is a free online course created by NVIDIA and Udacity. In this class you will learn the fundamentals of parallel computing using the CUDA parallel computing platform and programming model.

Who: This class is for developers, scientists, engineers, researchers and students who want to learn about GPU programming, algorithms, and optimization techniques.

Why: Learn new skills, enhance your career opportunities, and have fun.

How: Currently this class is closed - but please visit us again soon for any updates.