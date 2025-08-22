NVIDIA Nemotron™ is a family of open models with open weights, training data, and recipes, delivering leading efficiency and accuracy for building specialized AI agents.

NVIDIA Nemotron Models

Nemotron models are transparent—the training data used for these models, as well as their weights, are open and available on Hugging Face for developers to evaluate before deploying them in production. The technical reports outlining the steps necessary to recreate these models are also freely available.



Nemotron models show strong performance across agentic benchmarks including scientific reasoning, advanced math, coding, function calling, instruction following, optical character recognition, and more, and the models can be further tuned with open tools for improving application-specific accuracy.



Easily deploy model endpoints using open frameworks like vLLM, SGLang, and llama.cpp. Endpoints are also available as NVIDIA NIM™ microservices for easy deployment on any GPU-accelerated system.



The models are optimized for various platforms:

Nano offers cost-efficiency at the edge.

Super balances accuracy and compute on a single GPU.

Ultra is designed for data center-scale deployments.



Additionally, these models provide up to 6x higher throughput, enabling agents to think faster and generate higher-accuracy response while lowering inference cost.