NVIDIA NeMo Guardrails for Developers

NVIDIA NeMo™ Guardrails is a scalable AI guardrail orchestration platform for safeguarding generative AI applications. With NeMo Guardrails, you can implement and orchestrate multiple AI guardrails to ensure the safety, security, accuracy, and topical relevance of LLM interactions. Extensible and customizable, NeMo Guardrails is easy to use with popular gen AI development frameworks including LangChain and LlamaIndex, along with a growing ecosystem of AI safety models, rails, and observability tools. View on GitHubDocumentation

See NVIDIA NeMo Guardrails in Action Implementing AI guardrails to build safe and secure LLM applications.

How NVIDIA NeMo Guardrails Works AI guardrail orchestration to keep LLM applications secure and on track.

NeMo Guardrails is a scalable platform for orchestrating AI guardrails for LLM applications, including AI guardrails for content safety, topic control, PII detection, RAG enforcement, and jailbreak prevention. NeMo Guardrails leverages Colang for designing flexible dialogue flows and is compatible with popular LLMs and frameworks like LangChain. With its modular, easy-to-implement architecture, NeMo Guardrails ensures safe, reliable, and customizable AI applications, including RAG-enabled AI agents, copilots, and chatbots. Introductory Blog

Simplify building trustworthy LLM apps with AI guardrails for safety, security, and control. Read Blog Documentation

Explore resources for getting started, such as examples, the user guide, security guidelines, evaluation tools, and more.

Read Documentation Example Configurations

The configurations in this folder showcase various features of NeMo Guardrails, e.g., using a specific LLM, enabling streaming, and enabling fact-checking.

Explore Examples Content Moderation Blog

Learn how to integrate advanced content moderation for safer user interactions using community models like Meta’s LlamaGuard model and AlignScore, integrated with NVIDIA NeMo Guardrails.



Read Blog

Ways to Get Started With NVIDIA NeMo Guardrails Use the right tools and technologies to safeguard AI applications with NeMo Guardrails scalable AI guardrail orchestration platform. Download Code

To use the latest features and source code for adding AI guardrails to LLM applications, NeMo Guardrails is available as an open-source project on GitHub. Download (Github) Apply

Request early access to the NeMo Guardrails microservice, which orchestrates AI guardrails for LLMs, ensuring accuracy, appropriateness, and security in LLM applications. Apply Now

Ethical AI NVIDIA’s platforms and application frameworks enable developers to build a wide array of AI applications. Consider potential algorithmic bias when choosing or creating the models being deployed. Work with the model’s developer to ensure that it meets the requirements for the relevant industry and use case; that the necessary instruction and documentation are provided to understand error rates, confidence intervals, and results; and that the model is being used under the conditions and in the manner intended.

