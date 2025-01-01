NVIDIA Cosmos for Developers

See Cosmos World Foundation Models in Action Cosmos world foundation models (WFMs) generate high-fidelity, physics-aware video from simple inputs, simulating and predicting real-world outcomes for robotics and autonomous systems.





Ethical Considerations NVIDIA believes Trustworthy AI is a shared responsibility and we have established policies and practices to enable development for a wide array of AI applications. When downloaded or used in accordance with our terms of service, developers should work with their internal model team to ensure this model meets requirements for the relevant industry and use case and addresses unforeseen product misuse.



For more detailed information on ethical considerations for this model, please see the System Card, Model Card++ Explainability, Bias, Safety & Security, and Privacy Subcards. Please report security vulnerabilities or NVIDIA AI concerns here.