NVIDIA NeMo Agent Toolkit

NVIDIA NeMo™ Agent toolkit is an open-source library that provides framework-agnostic profiling, evaluation, and optimization for production AI agent systems. By exposing hidden bottlenecks and costs, it helps enterprises scale agentic systems efficiently while maintaining reliability.

The NVIDIA Agent Intelligence toolkit (AIQ) has been renamed to the NVIDIA NeMo Agent toolkit. The core technologies, performance and roadmap remain unchanged.

See the NeMo Agent Toolkit in Action

How the NeMo Agent Toolkit Works

The NVIDIA NeMo Agent open-source toolkit provides unified monitoring and optimization for AI agent systems, working across LangChain, CrewAI, and custom frameworks. It captures granular metrics on cross-agent coordination, tool usage efficiency, and computational costs, enabling data-driven optimizations through NVIDIA accelerated computing. It can be used to parallelize slow workflows, cache expensive operations, and maintain system accuracy during model updates. Compatible with OpenTelemetry and major agent frameworks, the toolkit reduces cloud spend while providing insights to scale from single agents to enterprise-grade digital workforces. 

The Agent toolkit supports the Model Context Protocol (MCP), enabling developers to use the toolkit to access tools served by remote MCP servers, or as a server to make their own tools available to others via MCP. This means agents built with the toolkit can easily use any tool registered in an MCP registry. 

Simplify Development: Experiment and prototype new agentic AI applications quickly and easily with Agent toolkit’s configuration builder. With universal descriptors for agents, tools, and workflows, you can flexibly choose and connect agent frameworks best suited to each task in a workflow. Access a reusable collection of tools, pipelines, and agentic workflows to ease the development of agentic AI systems.

Accelerate Development and Improve Reliability: Build agentic systems with ease. In the tool registry, access the best retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) architectures, workflows, and search tools available across your organization, or leverage the AI-Q NVIDIA Blueprint, built with NVIDIA NIM™ and NeMo™. With the AI-Q blueprint, developers have an example to build highly accurate, scalable multimodal ingestion and RAG pipelines that connect AI agents to enterprise data and reasoning for various use cases including AI agents for research and reporting.

Accelerate Agent Responses: Use fine-grained telemetry to enhance agentic AI workflows. This profiling data can be used by NVIDIA NIM and NVIDIA Dynamo to optimize the performance of agentic systems. These forecasted metrics—which can include details about an inference call to an LLM for a particular agent, such as what prompt is in memory, where it might reside, and which other agents are likely to call it—can be used to drive a more efficient workflow, enabling better business outcomes without requiring an upgrade to underlying infrastructure.

Increase Accuracy: Evaluate an agentic system’s accuracy using metrics collected with the Agent toolkit, and connect them with your observability and orchestration tools. Understand and debug inputs and outputs for each component in an agentic workflow and identify areas for improvement. Swap out tools or models and use the Agent toolkit to quickly reevaluate the pipeline to understand its impact.

A flowchart showing how NeMo Agent Toolkit works

Introductory Blog

Learn how to leverage AI code generation with the Agent toolkit to build a test-driven coding agent.

Read Blog

Introductory Video

Watch a video walk-through to see how you can get started with the Agent toolkit.

Watch Video

Tutorial Blog

Take a technical deep dive to learn how to extend the toolkit by adding integration with an additional agentic framework, such as Agno.

Read Blog

Tutorial Video

Learn how to use the Agent toolkit to build custom AI agents.

Watch Video

Get Started With the NeMo Agent Toolkit

Local Installer Instructions (Recommended)

# Clone the repo:
git clone git@github.com:NVIDIA/AgentIQ.git 
cd agentiq

# Initialize the Git repository:
git submodule update --init --recursive

# Download the datasets:
git lfs install
git lfs fetch
git lfs pull

# Create a Python environment:
uv venv --seed .venv
source .venv/bin/activate
uv sync --all-groups --all-extras

# Verify the library installation:
aiq --help
aiq --version

Note: For the instructions above, you must have uv already installed. If you do not, to install uv, get started here.

Quick Install With Pip

pip install agentiq

# Verify the library installation:
aiq --help
aiq --version

Starter Kits

Start developing agentic AI applications with the Agent toolkit with tutorials, best practices, and documentation. The AI-Q NVIDIA Blueprint showcases examples for building agentic workflows that use the Agent toolkit.

Getting Started With the Agent Toolkit

Access the Agent toolkit documentation, and start building, connecting, and evaluating agentic AI systems.

NeMo Agent Toolkit Learning Library

Video

How to Build Custom AI Agents

NVIDIA NeMo Agent Toolkit

Learn how to use the Agent toolkit to build custom AI agents and add advanced AI capabilities into your projects.

Tech Blog

Extending the Agent Toolkit to Support New Agentic Frameworks

NVIDIA NeMo Agent Toolkit

Take a technical deep dive to learn how to extend the toolkit by adding integration with an additional agentic framework, such as Agno.

Video

How to Develop Teams of AI Agents

NVIDIA NeMo Agent Toolkit

Learn how to use the Agent toolkit Python library to build agentic AI applications in this step-by-step tutorial video.

Video

Optimize Your AI Agent Workflows

NVIDIA NeMo Agent Toolkit

Learn how to use the Agent toolkit profiler to get deeper insights into the performance and behavioral characteristics of your AI agent workflows.

Tech Blog

Improving AI Code Generation With the NVIDIA NeMo Agent Toolkit

NVIDIA NeMo Agent  Toolkit

Learn how to leverage AI code generation with the Agent toolkit to build a test-driven coding agent.

Documentation

NVIDIA NeMo Agent Toolkit Documentation

NVIDIA NeMo Agent Toolkit

Read a troubleshooting guide, release notes, quick-start guide and more to get started with Agent toolkit.

Guide

Building Multi-Agent Systems the Easy Way

NVIDIA NeMo Agent Toolkit

Read a hands-on guide to using the Agent toolkit, including what you can build, what’s under the hood, and more, published by The BIG DATA guy.

Tech Blog

Scaling Synthetic Data Generation with Multi-Agent AI

NVIDIA NeMo Agent Toolkit, USD, Cosmos

Learn about a multi-agent approach utilizing generative AI for the systematic, automated creation of top-tier synthetic datasets to advance physical AI development and deployment.

Tech Blog

Chat With Your Enterprise Data Through Open-Source AI-Q NVIDIA Blueprint

NVIDIA NeMo Agent Toolkit

Read how you can get started with AI-Q, a free reference implementation for building advanced AI agents.

More Resources

Ethical AI

NVIDIA believes trustworthy AI is a shared responsibility, and we have established policies and practices to enable development for a wide array of AI applications. When downloaded or used in accordance with our terms of service, developers should work with their supporting model team to ensure their model meets the requirements for the relevant industry and use case and addresses unforeseen product misuse.

For more detailed information on ethical considerations for this model, please see the Model Card++ Explainability, Bias, Safety and Security, and Privacy Subcards. Please report security vulnerabilities or NVIDIA AI Concerns here.

Get started with NeMo Agent Toolkit today.

