NVIDIA NeMo™ Agent toolkit is an open-source library that provides framework-agnostic profiling, evaluation, and optimization for production AI agent systems. By exposing hidden bottlenecks and costs, it helps enterprises scale agentic systems efficiently while maintaining reliability.
The NVIDIA Agent Intelligence toolkit (AIQ) has been renamed to the NVIDIA NeMo Agent toolkit. The core technologies, performance and roadmap remain unchanged.
The NVIDIA NeMo Agent open-source toolkit provides unified monitoring and optimization for AI agent systems, working across LangChain, CrewAI, and custom frameworks. It captures granular metrics on cross-agent coordination, tool usage efficiency, and computational costs, enabling data-driven optimizations through NVIDIA accelerated computing. It can be used to parallelize slow workflows, cache expensive operations, and maintain system accuracy during model updates. Compatible with OpenTelemetry and major agent frameworks, the toolkit reduces cloud spend while providing insights to scale from single agents to enterprise-grade digital workforces.
The Agent toolkit supports the Model Context Protocol (MCP), enabling developers to use the toolkit to access tools served by remote MCP servers, or as a server to make their own tools available to others via MCP. This means agents built with the toolkit can easily use any tool registered in an MCP registry.
Simplify Development: Experiment and prototype new agentic AI applications quickly and easily with Agent toolkit’s configuration builder. With universal descriptors for agents, tools, and workflows, you can flexibly choose and connect agent frameworks best suited to each task in a workflow. Access a reusable collection of tools, pipelines, and agentic workflows to ease the development of agentic AI systems.
Accelerate Development and Improve Reliability: Build agentic systems with ease. In the tool registry, access the best retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) architectures, workflows, and search tools available across your organization, or leverage the AI-Q NVIDIA Blueprint, built with NVIDIA NIM™ and NeMo™. With the AI-Q blueprint, developers have an example to build highly accurate, scalable multimodal ingestion and RAG pipelines that connect AI agents to enterprise data and reasoning for various use cases including AI agents for research and reporting.
Accelerate Agent Responses: Use fine-grained telemetry to enhance agentic AI workflows. This profiling data can be used by NVIDIA NIM and NVIDIA Dynamo to optimize the performance of agentic systems. These forecasted metrics—which can include details about an inference call to an LLM for a particular agent, such as what prompt is in memory, where it might reside, and which other agents are likely to call it—can be used to drive a more efficient workflow, enabling better business outcomes without requiring an upgrade to underlying infrastructure.
Increase Accuracy: Evaluate an agentic system’s accuracy using metrics collected with the Agent toolkit, and connect them with your observability and orchestration tools. Understand and debug inputs and outputs for each component in an agentic workflow and identify areas for improvement. Swap out tools or models and use the Agent toolkit to quickly reevaluate the pipeline to understand its impact.
Learn how to leverage AI code generation with the Agent toolkit to build a test-driven coding agent.
Watch a video walk-through to see how you can get started with the Agent toolkit.
Take a technical deep dive to learn how to extend the toolkit by adding integration with an additional agentic framework, such as Agno.
Local Installer Instructions (Recommended)
# Clone the repo: git clone git@github.com:NVIDIA/AgentIQ.git cd agentiq # Initialize the Git repository: git submodule update --init --recursive # Download the datasets: git lfs install git lfs fetch git lfs pull # Create a Python environment: uv venv --seed .venv source .venv/bin/activate uv sync --all-groups --all-extras # Verify the library installation: aiq --help aiq --version
Note: For the instructions above, you must have uv already installed. If you do not, to install uv, get started here.
Quick Install With Pip
pip install agentiq # Verify the library installation: aiq --help aiq --version
Start developing agentic AI applications with the Agent toolkit with tutorials, best practices, and documentation. The AI-Q NVIDIA Blueprint showcases examples for building agentic workflows that use the Agent toolkit.
Getting Started With the Agent Toolkit
Access the Agent toolkit documentation, and start building, connecting, and evaluating agentic AI systems.
