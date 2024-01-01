NVIDIA NIM for Developers
NVIDIA NIM, part of NVIDIA AI Enterprise, is a set of accelerated inference microservices that allow organizations to run AI models on NVIDIA GPUs anywhere—in the cloud, data center, workstations, and PCs. Using industry-standard APIs, developers can deploy AI models with NIM using just a few lines of code. NIM containers seamlessly integrate with the Kubernetes (K8s) ecosystem, allowing efficient orchestration and management of containerized AI applications. Accelerate the development of your AI applications today with NIM.
How It Works
Introductory Webinar
Learn key considerations for deploying and scaling generative AI in production using NIM.
Deployment Guide
Get step-by-step instructions for self-hosting NIM on any NVIDIA accelerated infrastructure.
Why Develop With NVIDIA NIM?
Simplify Development
Build AI applications with industry-standard APIs and libraries in popular large language model (LLM) development frameworks that make it easy to integrate AI models into your application.
Take AI Models With You
Maintain security and control of generative AI applications and data with prebuilt, cloud-native microservices that can be deployed on NVIDIA infrastructure anywhere—workstation, data center, or cloud.
Experience Optimized Performance
Get optimized inference engines from NVIDIA and the community, including TensorRT, TensorRT-LLM, Triton Inference Server, and more, that improve AI application performance and efficiency while delivering lower-latency, high-throughput inference.
Use Custom AI Models
Easily customize NIM by deploying models fine-tuned to deliver the best accuracy for your specific use case.
Build for Production
Leverage enterprise-grade software with dedicated feature branches and rigorous validation processes to ensure your applications will be ready for production deployment.
NVIDIA NIM Examples
Build RAG Applications With Standard APIs
Get started prototyping your AI application with NIM hosted in the NVIDIA API catalog. Using generative AI examples from GitHub, see how to easily deploy a retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) pipeline for chat Q&A using hosted endpoints. Developers can get 1,000 inference credits free on any of the available models to begin developing their application.
Self-Host AI Models as a Service
Using a single optimized container, you can easily deploy NIM in under five minutes on accelerated NVIDIA GPU systems in the cloud, in the data center, or on workstations and PCs. Follow these simple instructions to deploy a NIM container and build an application using connectors from leading developer tools.
Get Started With NVIDIA NIM
We provide different options for you to build and deploy optimized AI applications using the latest AI models with NVIDIA NIM.
Try
Begin building your AI application with NVIDIA-hosted NIM APIs.Visit the NVIDIA API Catalog
Develop
Join the NVIDIA Developer Program to get free access to NIM for research, development, and testing (expected availability July 2024).
Deploy
Move from pilot to production with the assurance of security, API stability, and support with NVIDIA AI Enterprise.
NVIDIA NIM Learning Library
Getting Started Blog
Learn how to use NIM microservices APIs across the most popular generative AI application frameworks like Haystack, LangChain, and LlamaIndex.
Hands-On Lab
Through NVIDIA LaunchPad, explore how to get started with NVIDIA NIM on any infrastructure in just five minutes.
Documentation
Learn more about high-performance features, applications, architecture, release notes, and more for NVIDIA NIM for LLMs.
More Resources
Ethical AI
NVIDIA’s platforms and application frameworks enable developers to build a wide array of AI applications. Consider potential algorithmic bias when choosing or creating the models being deployed. Work with the model’s developer to ensure that it meets the requirements for the relevant industry and use case; that the necessary instruction and documentation are provided to understand error rates, confidence intervals, and results; and that the model is being used under the conditions and in the manner intended.
