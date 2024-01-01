NVIDIA NIM , part of NVIDIA AI Enterprise , is a set of accelerated inference microservices that allow organizations to run AI models on NVIDIA GPUs anywhere—in the cloud, data center, workstations, and PCs. Using industry-standard APIs, developers can deploy AI models with NIM using just a few lines of code. NIM containers seamlessly integrate with the Kubernetes (K8s) ecosystem, allowing efficient orchestration and management of containerized AI applications. Accelerate the development of your AI applications today with NIM.

NVIDIA NIM, part of NVIDIA AI Enterprise, is a set of accelerated inference microservices that allow organizations to run AI models on NVIDIA GPUs anywhere—in the cloud, data center, workstations, and PCs. Using industry-standard APIs, developers can deploy AI models with NIM using just a few lines of code. NIM containers seamlessly integrate with the Kubernetes (K8s) ecosystem, allowing efficient orchestration and management of containerized AI applications. Accelerate the development of your AI applications today with NIM.

Get step-by-step instructions for self-hosting NIM on any NVIDIA accelerated infrastructure.

Learn key considerations for deploying and scaling generative AI in production using NIM.

Why Develop With NVIDIA NIM?

Simplify Development

Build AI applications with industry-standard APIs and libraries in popular large language model (LLM) development frameworks that make it easy to integrate AI models into your application.



Take AI Models With You

Maintain security and control of generative AI applications and data with prebuilt, cloud-native microservices that can be deployed on NVIDIA infrastructure anywhere—workstation, data center, or cloud.



Experience Optimized Performance



Get optimized inference engines from NVIDIA and the community, including TensorRT, TensorRT-LLM, Triton Inference Server, and more, that improve AI application performance and efficiency while delivering lower-latency, high-throughput inference.



Use Custom AI Models

Easily customize NIM by deploying models fine-tuned to deliver the best accuracy for your specific use case.



Build for Production

Leverage enterprise-grade software with dedicated feature branches and rigorous validation processes to ensure your applications will be ready for production deployment.

