NVIDIA Dynamo is an open-source, low-latency, modular inference framework for serving generative AI models in distributed environments. It enables seamless scaling of inference workloads across large GPU fleets with intelligent resource scheduling and request routing, optimized memory management, and seamless data transfer. NVIDIA Dynamo supports all major AI inference backends and features large language model (LLM)-specific optimizations, such as disaggregated serving. When serving the open-source DeepSeek-R1 671B reasoning model on NVIDIA GB200 NVL72 , NVIDIA Dynamo increased throughput—measured in tokens per second per GPU—by up to 30X. Serving the Llama 70B model on NVIDIA Hopper™, it increased throughput by more than 2X. NVIDIA Dynamo is the ideal solution for developers looking to accelerate and scale generative AI models with the highest efficiency at the lowest cost.

How NVIDIA Dynamo Works

Models are becoming larger and more integrated into AI workflows that require interaction with multiple models. Deploying these models at scale involves distributing them across multiple nodes, requiring careful coordination across GPUs. The complexity increases with inference optimization methods, like disaggregated serving, which splits responses across different GPUs, adding challenges in collaboration and data transfer.

NVIDIA Dynamo addresses the challenges of distributed and disaggregated inference serving. It includes four key components:

GPU Resource Planner: A planning and scheduling engine that monitors capacity and prefill activity in multi-node deployments to adjust GPU resources and allocate them across prefill and decode.

Smart Router: A KV-cache-aware routing engine that efficiently directs incoming traffic across large GPU fleets in multi-node deployments to minimize costly re-computations.

Low Latency Communication Library: State-of-the-art inference data transfer library that accelerates the transfer of KV cache between GPUs and across heterogeneous memory and storage types.

KV Cache Manager: A cost-aware KV cache offloading engine designed to transfer KV cache across various memory hierarchies, freeing up valuable GPU memory while maintaining user experience.

Watch the recording to learn about NVIDIA Dynamo’s key components and architecture and how they enable seamless scaling and optimized inference in distributed environments.



