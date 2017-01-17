GeForce Development

Pascal Whitepaper

The GeForce GTX 1080 Whitepaper is now available.

The Pascal launch blog with additional links can be found here.

Technologies

Virtual Reality

Virtual reality is the next frontier of gaming and 3D intensive applications, and NVIDIA is helping to pave the way with VRWorks. VRWorks is NVIDIA’s set of APIs, libraries, and features that enable both VR headset and game developers to deliver amazing VR experiences.

VRWorks



High Dynamic Range (HDR)

High-Dynamic Range (HDR) refers to the range of luminance in an image. While HDR rendering has been around for over a decade, displays capable of directly reproducing HDR are just now becoming commonly available. We have a detailed guide for developers.

HDR Development

Ansel

Ansel makes it easy for PC gamers to capture, enhance and share enhanced images from their games. Integrating Ansel into your game is quick and easy. Enabling your super fans to share their adventures is priceless

Learn about Ansel

Highlights

Make it easy for gamers to create viral videos and gifs for your game.

Learn about Highlights

Optimus

Optimus is NVIDIA's solution for running high performance GPU's in laptops, providing outstanding graphics performance while extending battery life.

Optimus Programming Guide

Consumer Guide

3D Vision and Surround

3D Vision is NVIDIA's solution for stereoscopic 3D rendering. Surround is a solution for multi-monitor support.

3D Vision and Surround Guides

3D Vision Consumer Guide

Surround Consumer Guide



G-SYNC

G-SYNC display technology delivers a smooth and fastest gaming experience by synchronizing display refresh rates to the GPU, eliminating screen tearing and minimizing display stutter and input lag.

G-SYNC

G-SYNC Consumer Guide

NVAPI

NVIDIA's core SDK allows direct access to NVIDIA GPUs and drivers on windows platforms. NVAPI provides support for operations including access to multiple GPUs and displays.

NVAPI

4K Resolution

Developing for ultra high resolution displays creates its own set of challenges, this guide is about making games look and perform their best at high resolutions.

4K Developer Guide



Graphics Debugging, Profiling and Optimization Tools

NVIDIA provides developers with the best tools for developing PC software

Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition Build, Debug, Profile and Trace graphics and compute applications

PerfKit Suite of performance tools to help debug and profile OpenGL and Direct3D applications

Aftermath Post GPU crash analysis tool for Geforce GPUS.

Microsoft PIX Pix is now available for Windows developers.

Device IDs

Current NVIDIA device IDs

Programming APIs

OpenGL, DirectX & Vulkan