NVIDIA G-SYNC is groundbreaking new display technology that delivers the smoothest and fastest gaming experience ever. G-SYNC’s revolutionary performance is achieved by synchronizing display refresh rates to the GPU in your GeForce GTX-powered PC, eliminating screen tearing and minimizing display stutter and input lag. The result: scenes appear instantly, objects look sharper, and gameplay is super smooth, giving you a stunning visual experience and a serious competitive edge.

Eliminating tearing whilst eliminating input lag, it almost sounds too good to be true. This really is one of those technologies you have to see for yourself.

The GeForce.com team have created a video which you can download that explains and simulates the effects.

Tim Sweeney, John Carmack and Johan Andersson

The biggest leap forward in gaming monitors since we went from standard definition to high-def. If you care about gaming, G-SYNC is going to make a huge difference in the experience. Tim Sweeney, founder, Epic Games

Once you play on a G-SYNC capable monitor, you’ll never go back. John Carmack, architect of id Software’s engine and rocket scientist

Our games have never looked or played better. G-SYNC just blew me away! Johan Andersson, DICE’s technical director, and architect of the Frostbite engines.

