L4T R32.5.1 Release Page
NVIDIA L4T is the board support package for Jetson. It includes Linux Kernel 4.9, bootloader, NVIDIA drivers, flashing utilities, sample filesystem based on Ubuntu 18.04, and more for the Jetson platform.
L4T R32.5.2
NVIDIA L4T 32.5.2 is identical to L4T 32.5.1 but contains additional security fixes. It supports all Jetson modules: Jetson AGX Xavier series, Jetson Xavier NX, Jetson TX2 series, Jetson TX1, and Jetson Nano. All Jetson developer kits are also supported.
For more details on security fixes included, please refer to NVIDIA security bulletin.
|Jetson AGX Xavier, Xavier NX and TX2
|Jetson Nano, Nano 2GB and TX1
|Drivers
|L4T Driver Package (BSP)
|L4T Driver Package (BSP)
|Sample Root Filesystem
|Sample Root Filesystem
|Sources
|L4T Driver Package (BSP) Sources
|L4T Driver Package (BSP) Sources
|
Cboot Sources T186
Cboot Sources T194
|
Sample Root Filesystem Sources
|Docs
|
Release Notes
L4T R32.5.1
NVIDIA L4T is the board support package for Jetson. It includes Linux Kernel 4.9, bootloader, NVIDIA drivers, flashing utilities, sample filesystem based on Ubuntu 18.04, and more for the Jetson platform.
NVIDIA L4T 32.5.1 supports all Jetson modules: Jetson AGX Xavier series, Jetson Xavier NX, Jetson TX2 series, Jetson TX1, and Jetson Nano. All Jetson developer kits are also supported.
L4T 32.5.1 is included as part of JetPack 4.5.1
See the online Jetson Linux Developer Guide for detailed documentation.
Supported Features
- L4T 32.5.1 is identical to L4T 32.5 except for the following new features:
- Developer preview support for Jetson TX2 NX module
- Developer preview of pre-built Real-Time Kernel package for Jetson AGX Xavier
Vulkan Support on L4T
32.5.1 Driver Details
|Patch Name
|HW Supported
|SW Versions Supported
|Link
|Support of Rasp Pi High def camera
|Jetson Nano 2GB
|JetPack 4.5.1 / 32.5.1 - 32.5.2
|RPi IMX477 Support Nano 2GB
|TX2 No Ethernet Overlay
|
Jetson TX2 (no Ethernet)
Jetson TX2 4G (no Ethernet)
|
JetPack 4.5 / 32.5
JetPack 4.5.1 / 32.5.1 - 32.5.2
|tx2-noeth_32.5.x_overlay.zip
|TX2 No Ethernet Porting Guide
|
Jetson TX2 (no Ethernet)
Jetson TX2 4GB (no Ethernet)
|
JetPack 4.5 / 32.5
JetPack 4.5.1 / 32.5.1 - 32.5.2
|TX2-NoEth SKU porting guide.pdf
|Overlay to support Jetson Xavier NX 16GB
|Jetson Xavier NX
|
JetPack 4.5 / 32.5
JetPack 4.5.1 / 32.5.1
|XNX-16GB-r32.5.x-overlay.tbz2
|Overlay to support Jetson AGX Xavier 64GB
|Jetson AGX Xavier
|JetPack 4.5.1 / 32.5.2
|XAGX-64GB-R32.5.2-overlay.tbz2
|Overlay to support PCN208560, Jetson AGX Xavier 32GB
|Jetson AGX Xavier
|JetPack 4.5.1 / 32.5.1
|overlay_32.5.1_AGX-SKU4.tbz2
To access older versions of L4T, please visit the L4T Archive.