L4T R32.5.1 Release Page

NVIDIA L4T is the board support package for Jetson. It includes Linux Kernel 4.9, bootloader, NVIDIA drivers, flashing utilities, sample filesystem based on Ubuntu 18.04, and more for the Jetson platform.

Note: L4T 32.5.2 is a minor update on L4T 32.5.1 and includes security fixes.

L4T R32.5.2

NVIDIA L4T 32.5.2 is identical to L4T 32.5.1 but contains additional security fixes. It supports all Jetson modules: Jetson AGX Xavier series, Jetson Xavier NX, Jetson TX2 series, Jetson TX1, and Jetson Nano. All Jetson developer kits are also supported.

For more details on security fixes included, please refer to NVIDIA security bulletin.

L4T R32.5.1

NVIDIA L4T 32.5.1 supports all Jetson modules: Jetson AGX Xavier series, Jetson Xavier NX, Jetson TX2 series, Jetson TX1, and Jetson Nano. All Jetson developer kits are also supported.

L4T 32.5.1 is included as part of JetPack 4.5.1

See the online Jetson Linux Developer Guide for detailed documentation.

Supported Features

L4T 32.5.1 is identical to L4T 32.5 except for the following new features: Developer preview support for Jetson TX2 NX module Developer preview of pre-built Real-Time Kernel package for Jetson AGX Xavier



Vulkan Support on L4T

32.5.1 Driver Details