L4T R32.5.1 Release Page

NVIDIA L4T is the board support package for Jetson. It includes Linux Kernel 4.9, bootloader, NVIDIA drivers, flashing utilities, sample filesystem based on Ubuntu 18.04, and more for the Jetson platform.

Note: L4T 32.5.2 is a minor update on L4T 32.5.1 and includes security fixes.

L4T R32.5.2

NVIDIA L4T 32.5.2 is identical to L4T 32.5.1 but contains additional security fixes. It supports all Jetson modules: Jetson AGX Xavier series, Jetson Xavier NX, Jetson TX2 series, Jetson TX1, and Jetson Nano. All Jetson developer kits are also supported.

For more details on security fixes included, please refer to NVIDIA security bulletin.

Jetson AGX Xavier, Xavier NX and TX2 Jetson Nano, Nano 2GB and TX1
Drivers L4T Driver Package (BSP) L4T Driver Package (BSP)
Sample Root Filesystem Sample Root Filesystem
Sources L4T Driver Package (BSP) Sources L4T Driver Package (BSP) Sources
Cboot Sources T186
Cboot Sources T194
Sample Root Filesystem Sources
Docs Release Notes

L4T R32.5.1

NVIDIA L4T is the board support package for Jetson. It includes Linux Kernel 4.9, bootloader, NVIDIA drivers, flashing utilities, sample filesystem based on Ubuntu 18.04, and more for the Jetson platform.

NVIDIA L4T 32.5.1 supports all Jetson modules: Jetson AGX Xavier series, Jetson Xavier NX, Jetson TX2 series, Jetson TX1, and Jetson Nano. All Jetson developer kits are also supported.

L4T 32.5.1 is included as part of JetPack 4.5.1

See the online Jetson Linux Developer Guide for detailed documentation.

Supported Features

  • L4T 32.5.1 is identical to L4T 32.5 except for the following new features:
    • Developer preview support for Jetson TX2 NX module
    • Developer preview of pre-built Real-Time Kernel package for Jetson AGX Xavier

Vulkan Support on L4T

32.5.1 Driver Details

Jetson AGX Xavier, Xavier NX and TX2 Jetson Nano, Nano 2GB and TX1
Drivers L4T Driver Package (BSP) L4T Driver Package (BSP)
Sample Root Filesystem Sample Root Filesystem
NVIDIA Hardware Acceleration in the WebRTC Framework
Sources L4T Driver Package (BSP) Sources L4T Driver Package (BSP) Sources
Cboot Sources T186
Cboot Sources T194
Free RTOS Sources
Sample Root Filesystem Sources
Docs

Jetson AGX Xavier Developer Kit User Guide
Jetson Xavier NX Developer Kit User Guide
Jetson TX2 Developer Kit User Guide

 Jetson Nano Developer Kit User Guide
Jetson Nano 2GB Developer Kit User Guide

Jetson AGX Xavier Platform Adaptation Guide
Jetson Xavier NX Platform Adaptation Guide
Jetson TX2 Platform Adaptation Guide

 Jetson Nano Platform Adaptation Guide
Jetson TX1 Platform Adaptation Guide
Release Notes

Jetson Linux Developer Guide (online version)
Jetson Linux Developer Guide (downloadable version)

Jetson Sensor Processing Engine (SPE) Developer Guide (online version)
Jetson Sensor Processing Engine (SPE) Developer Guide (downloadable version)

Multimedia API Reference (online version)
Multimedia API Reference (downloadable version)
Accelerated GST
Software License Agreement
Tools GCC 7.3.1 for 64 bit BSP and Kernel
Sources for the GCC 7.3.1 Tool Chain for 64-bit BSP and Kernel
CUDA Tools
NVIDIA Nsight Systems
NVIDIA Nsight Graphics
Jetson Platform Fuse Burning and Secure Boot Documentation and Tools Jetson Platform Fuse Burning and Secure Boot Documentation and Tools
Patch Name HW Supported SW Versions Supported Link
Support of Rasp Pi High def camera Jetson Nano 2GB JetPack 4.5.1 / 32.5.1 - 32.5.2 RPi IMX477 Support Nano 2GB
TX2 No Ethernet Overlay Jetson TX2 (no Ethernet)
Jetson TX2 4G (no Ethernet) 		JetPack 4.5 / 32.5
JetPack 4.5.1 / 32.5.1 - 32.5.2 		tx2-noeth_32.5.x_overlay.zip
TX2 No Ethernet Porting Guide Jetson TX2 (no Ethernet)
Jetson TX2 4GB (no Ethernet) 		JetPack 4.5 / 32.5
JetPack 4.5.1 / 32.5.1 - 32.5.2 		TX2-NoEth SKU porting guide.pdf
Overlay to support Jetson Xavier NX 16GB Jetson Xavier NX JetPack 4.5 / 32.5
JetPack 4.5.1 / 32.5.1 		XNX-16GB-r32.5.x-overlay.tbz2
Overlay to support Jetson AGX Xavier 64GB Jetson AGX Xavier JetPack 4.5.1 / 32.5.2 XAGX-64GB-R32.5.2-overlay.tbz2
Overlay to support PCN208560, Jetson AGX Xavier 32GB Jetson AGX Xavier JetPack 4.5.1 / 32.5.1 overlay_32.5.1_AGX-SKU4.tbz2

To access older versions of L4T, please visit the L4T Archive.