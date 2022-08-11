L4T 32.5 Archive

NVIDIA L4T is the board support package for Jetson. It includes Linux Kernel 4.9, bootloader, NVIDIA drivers, flashing utilities, sample filesystem based on Ubuntu 18.04, and more for the Jetson platform.

NVIDIA L4T 32.5 supports all Jetson modules: Jetson AGX Xavier series, Jetson Xavier NX, Jetson TX2 series, Jetson TX1, and Jetson Nano. All Jetson developer kits are also supported.

L4T 32.5 is included as part of JetPack 4.5

See the online Jetson Linux Developer Guide for detailed documentation.

Supported Features

  • Secure boot enhanced for Jetson AGX Xavier and Jetson Xavier NX to extend encryption support to kernel, kernel-dtb and initrd.
  • Disk encryption supported to protect data at rest on Jetson AGX Xavier, Jetson Xavier NX and Jetson TX2.
  • Support for loading kernel, device tree and initrd from the root file system on USB drive or NVME for Jetson TX2, Jetson TX1 and Jetson Nano production and developer kit modules. Refer to release notes for more details.
  • UBoot version updated to v2020.04 for Jetson TX2, Jetson TX1 and Jetson Nano
  • New way of flashing eMMC, SDCard, USB or NVME connected to Jetson using Network File System. Jetson AGX Xavier, Jetson Xavier NX and Jetson TX2 are supported in this release.
  • Boot firmware for all Jetson Nano developer kits updated to relocate boot firmware to integrated QSPI-NOR.

Vulkan Support on L4T

32.5 Driver Details

Jetson AGX Xavier, Xavier NX and TX2 Jetson Nano, Nano 2GB and TX1
Drivers L4T Driver Package (BSP) L4T Driver Package (BSP)
Sample Root Filesystem Sample Root Filesystem
NVIDIA Hardware Acceleration in the WebRTC Framework
Sources L4T Driver Package (BSP) Sources L4T Driver Package (BSP) Sources
CBoot Sources for Jetson AGX Xavier and Jetson Xavier NX
CBoot Sources for Jetson TX2
Sample Root Filesystem Sources
Docs

Jetson AGX Xavier Developer Kit User Guide
Jetson Xavier NX Developer Kit User Guide
Jetson TX2 Developer Kit User Guide

 Jetson Nano Developer Kit User Guide
Jetson Nano 2GB Developer Kit User Guide

Jetson AGX Xavier Platform Adaptation Guide
Jetson Xavier NX Platform Adaptation Guide
Jetson TX2 Platform Adaptation Guide

 Jetson Nano Platform Adaptation Guide
Jetson TX1 Platform Adaptation Guide
Release Notes

Jetson Linux Developer Guide (online version)
Jetson Linux Developer Guide (downloadable version)
Jetson Sensor Processing Engine (SPE) Developer Guide
Jetson Sensor Processing Engine (SPE) Software Sources
Multimedia API Reference (online version)
Multimedia API Reference (downloadable version)
Accelerated GST
Software License Agreement
Tools GCC 7.3.1 for 64 bit BSP and Kernel
Sources for the GCC 7.3.1 Tool Chain for 64-bit BSP and Kernel
CUDA Tools
NVIDIA Nsight Systems
NVIDIA Nsight Graphics
L4T Jetson Xavier and TX2 R32.5 Lauterbach Scripts L4T Jetson Nano and TX1 R32.5 Lauterbach Scripts
Jetson Platform Fuse Burning and Secure Boot Documentation and Tools Jetson Platform Fuse Burning and Secure Boot Documentation and Tools
Patch Name HW Supported SW Versions Supported Link
Support of Rasp Pi High def camera Jetson Nano 2GB JetPack 4.5 / 32.5 RPi IMX477 Support Nano 2GB
Support for L4T Payload Updater Jetson Nano
Jetson Nano 2GB 		JetPack 4.5 / 32.5 l4t_payload_updater_t210.py
TX2 No Ethernet Overlay Jetson TX2 (no Ethernet)
Jetson TX2 4G (no Ethernet) 		JetPack 4.5 / 32.5
JetPack 4.5.1 / 32.5.1 - 32.5.2 		tx2-noeth_32.5.x_overlay.zip
TX2 No Ethernet Porting Guide Jetson TX2 (no Ethernet)
Jetson TX2 4GB (no Ethernet) 		JetPack 4.5 / 32.5
JetPack 4.5.1 / 32.5.1 - 32.5.2 		TX2-NoEth SKU porting guide.pdf
Overlay to support Jetson Xavier NX 16GB (Update: Overlay updated 11/8/2022, fixes issue related to flashing Jetson Xavier NX modules with 699 level part number version greater than or equal to 301) Jetson Xavier NX JetPack 4.5 / 32.5
JetPack 4.5.1 / 32.5.1 		XNX-16GB-r32.5.x-overlay.tbz2

To access older versions of L4T, please visit the L4T Archive.