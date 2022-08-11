L4T 32.5 Archive

NVIDIA L4T is the board support package for Jetson. It includes Linux Kernel 4.9, bootloader, NVIDIA drivers, flashing utilities, sample filesystem based on Ubuntu 18.04, and more for the Jetson platform.

NVIDIA L4T 32.5 supports all Jetson modules: Jetson AGX Xavier series, Jetson Xavier NX, Jetson TX2 series, Jetson TX1, and Jetson Nano. All Jetson developer kits are also supported.

L4T 32.5 is included as part of JetPack 4.5

See the online Jetson Linux Developer Guide for detailed documentation.

Supported Features

Secure boot enhanced for Jetson AGX Xavier and Jetson Xavier NX to extend encryption support to kernel, kernel-dtb and initrd.

Disk encryption supported to protect data at rest on Jetson AGX Xavier, Jetson Xavier NX and Jetson TX2.

Support for loading kernel, device tree and initrd from the root file system on USB drive or NVME for Jetson TX2, Jetson TX1 and Jetson Nano production and developer kit modules. Refer to release notes for more details.

UBoot version updated to v2020.04 for Jetson TX2, Jetson TX1 and Jetson Nano

New way of flashing eMMC, SDCard, USB or NVME connected to Jetson using Network File System. Jetson AGX Xavier, Jetson Xavier NX and Jetson TX2 are supported in this release.

Boot firmware for all Jetson Nano developer kits updated to relocate boot firmware to integrated QSPI-NOR.

Vulkan Support on L4T

32.5 Driver Details