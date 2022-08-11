L4T 32.5 Archive
NVIDIA L4T is the board support package for Jetson. It includes Linux Kernel 4.9, bootloader, NVIDIA drivers, flashing utilities, sample filesystem based on Ubuntu 18.04, and more for the Jetson platform.
NVIDIA L4T 32.5 supports all Jetson modules: Jetson AGX Xavier series, Jetson Xavier NX, Jetson TX2 series, Jetson TX1, and Jetson Nano. All Jetson developer kits are also supported.
L4T 32.5 is included as part of JetPack 4.5
See the online Jetson Linux Developer Guide for detailed documentation.
Supported Features
- Secure boot enhanced for Jetson AGX Xavier and Jetson Xavier NX to extend encryption support to kernel, kernel-dtb and initrd.
- Disk encryption supported to protect data at rest on Jetson AGX Xavier, Jetson Xavier NX and Jetson TX2.
- Support for loading kernel, device tree and initrd from the root file system on USB drive or NVME for Jetson TX2, Jetson TX1 and Jetson Nano production and developer kit modules. Refer to release notes for more details.
- UBoot version updated to v2020.04 for Jetson TX2, Jetson TX1 and Jetson Nano
- New way of flashing eMMC, SDCard, USB or NVME connected to Jetson using Network File System. Jetson AGX Xavier, Jetson Xavier NX and Jetson TX2 are supported in this release.
- Boot firmware for all Jetson Nano developer kits updated to relocate boot firmware to integrated QSPI-NOR.
Vulkan Support on L4T
32.5 Driver Details
|Patch Name
|HW Supported
|SW Versions Supported
|Link
|Support of Rasp Pi High def camera
|Jetson Nano 2GB
|JetPack 4.5 / 32.5
|RPi IMX477 Support Nano 2GB
|Support for L4T Payload Updater
|
Jetson Nano
Jetson Nano 2GB
|JetPack 4.5 / 32.5
|l4t_payload_updater_t210.py
|TX2 No Ethernet Overlay
|
Jetson TX2 (no Ethernet)
Jetson TX2 4G (no Ethernet)
|
JetPack 4.5 / 32.5
JetPack 4.5.1 / 32.5.1 - 32.5.2
|tx2-noeth_32.5.x_overlay.zip
|TX2 No Ethernet Porting Guide
|
Jetson TX2 (no Ethernet)
Jetson TX2 4GB (no Ethernet)
|
JetPack 4.5 / 32.5
JetPack 4.5.1 / 32.5.1 - 32.5.2
|TX2-NoEth SKU porting guide.pdf
|Overlay to support Jetson Xavier NX 16GB (Update: Overlay updated 11/8/2022, fixes issue related to flashing Jetson Xavier NX modules with 699 level part number version greater than or equal to 301)
|Jetson Xavier NX
|
JetPack 4.5 / 32.5
JetPack 4.5.1 / 32.5.1
|XNX-16GB-r32.5.x-overlay.tbz2
