Vulkan Support on Jetson Linux

What is Vulkan?

Vulkan® is a low-level API that gives direct GPU access to developers who want the ultimate control. With a simpler, thinner driver, Vulkan has less latency and overhead than traditional OpenGL® or OpenGL® ES. Vulkan has efficient multithreading capabilities with multi-core CPUs that keep the graphics pipeline loaded, enabling a new level of performance on existing hardware.

Vulkan is the first new-generation graphics and compute API that is cross platform. This allows developers to create applications for a variety of PC and mobile devices and operating systems. Like OpenGL, Vulkan is an open, royalty-free standard for any platform to adopt. For developers who prefer to remain on OpenGL, NVIDIA continues to maintain and support OpenGL and OpenGL ES.

Learn more about Vulkan here.

The Vulkan driver is a default component of the NVIDIA® Jetson™ Linux Driver Package.

Vulkan specification1 Jetson Linux version Vulkan 1.3 34.x, 35.1 Vulkan 1.2 32.4.x Vulkan 1.1 32.1, 32.2, 32.3 Vulkan 1.0 28.x

1Conformance status can be found at khronos.org/conformance.