Debugging Solutions

NVIDIA Nsight Systems NVIDIA® Nsight™ Systems is a system-wide performance analysis tool designed to visualize application’s algorithm, help you select the largest opportunities to optimize, and tune to scale efficiently across any quantity of CPUs and GPUs in your computer; from laptops to DGX servers.

Arm Forge Debugger (formerly Allinea DDT) Provides application developers with a single tool that can debug hybrid MPI, OpenMP, CUDA and OpenACC applications on a single workstation or GPU cluster.

TotalView A GUI-based tool that allows you to debug one or many processes/threads with complete control over program execution, from basic debugging operations like stepping through code to concurrent programs that take advantage of threads, OpenMP, MPI, or GPUs.

NVIDIA® Nsight™ The ultimate development platform for heterogeneous computing. Work with powerful debugging and profiling tools. Find out about the Eclipse Edition and the graphics debugging enabled Visual Studio Edition.

CUDA-GDB Delivers a seamless debugging experience that allows you to debug both the CPU and GPU portions of your application simultaneously. Use CUDA-GDB on Linux or MacOS, from the command line, DDD or EMACS.

COMPUTE SANITIZER Compute Sanitizer is a functional correctness checking suite included in the CUDA toolkit. This suite contains multiple tools that can perform different type of checks. The memcheck tool is capable of precisely detecting and attributing out of bounds and misaligned memory access errors in CUDA applications. The tool can also report hardware exceptions encountered by the GPU. The racecheck tool can report shared memory data access hazards that can cause data races. The initcheck tool can report cases where the GPU performs uninitialized accesses to global memory. The synccheck tool can report cases where the application is attempting invalid usages of synchronization primitives.

Have a problem debugging your application?

Try posting on the CUDA Developer forums and benefit from the collective wisdom of thousands of GPU developers.