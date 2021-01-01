NVIDIA JetPack SDK is the most comprehensive solution for building end-to-end accelerated AI applications. All Jetson modules and developer kits are supported by JetPack SDK. JetPack SDK includes the Jetson Linux Driver Package (L4T) with Linux operating system and CUDA-X accelerated libraries and APIs for Deep Learning, Computer Vision, Accelerated Computing and Multimedia. It also includes samples, documentation, and developer tools for both host computer and developer kit, and supports higher level SDKs such as DeepStream for streaming video analytics and Isaac for robotics.

JetPack 4.6.1 JetPack 4.6.1 is the latest production release, and is a minor update to JetPack 4.6. It supports all Jetson modules including the new Jetson AGX Xavier 64GB and Jetson Xavier NX 16GB. JetPack 4.6.1 includes TensorRT 8.2, DLA 1.3.7, VPI 1.2 with production quality python bindings and L4T 32.7.1. See highlights below for the full list of features added in JetPack 4.6.1 In addition to the L4T-base container, CUDA runtime and TensorRT runtime containers are now released on NGC for JetPack 4.6.1.

Installing JetPack