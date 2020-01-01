JetPack SDK 4.5.1 Archive

NVIDIA JetPack SDK is the most comprehensive solution for building AI applications. All Jetson modules and developer kits are supported by JetPack SDK. JetPack SDK includes the latest Jetson Linux Driver Package (L4T) with Linux operating system and CUDA-X accelerated libraries and APIs for Deep Learning, Computer Vision, Accelerated Computing and Multimedia. It also includes samples, documentation, and developer tools for both host computer and developer kit, and supports higher level SDKs such as DeepStream for streaming video analytics and Isaac for robotics.

JetPack 4.5.1 JetPack 4.5.1 is the latest production release, and supports all Jetson modules. JetPack 4.5.1 is identical to JetPack 4.5 except for the following new features: Developer preview support 1 for the recently announced Jetson TX2 NX module Support for using Jetson TX2 NX module with reference carrier board included in Jetson Xavier NX Developer Kit

for the recently announced Jetson TX2 NX module Developer preview of pre-built Real-Time Kernel package for Jetson AGX Xavier

Support for DeepStream 5.1 Developer Preview2 Notes: 1 The next JetPack release will be a production release for Jetson TX2 NX 2 Please use JetPack 4.5 if you intend to use DeepStream 5.0

Installing JetPack

NVIDIA SDK Manager method For any Jetson Developer Kit Download NVIDIA SDK Manager Follow the steps at Install Jetson Software with SDK Manager.





