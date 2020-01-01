JetPack SDK 4.4.1 archive

OS NVIDIA L4T provides the bootloader, Linux kernel, necessary firmwares, NVIDIA drivers, sample filesystem, and more. JetPack 4.4.1 includes L4T 32.4.4 with these highlights: Support for Jetson Nano 2GB Developer Kit

All other features and benefits from L4T 32.4.3 JetPack 4.4 includes L4T 32.4.3 with these highlights: Support for upgrading JetPack and L4T using debian package management tool

Support for Generic Timestamping Engine (GTE) for Jetson AGX Xavier and Jetson Xavier NX

Support for Dynamic Frequency Scaling (DFS) for Video Image Compositor (VIC) using actmon

SE (Security Engine) samples to demonstrate hardware backed authentication and encryption capabilities of Jetson TX2 series, Jetson AGX Xavier and Jetson Xavier NX modules

Utility to fuse multiple Jetson modules simultaneously

Option to specify APP partition size on the microSD card during initial configuration at first boot of Jetson Xavier NX and Jetson Nano Developer Kits

Supports Vulkan 1.2

TensorRT TensorRT is a high performance deep learning inference runtime for image classification, segmentation, and object detection neural networks. TensorRT is built on CUDA, NVIDIA’s parallel programming model, and enables you to optimize inference for all deep learning frameworks. It includes a deep learning inference optimizer and runtime that delivers low latency and high-throughput for deep learning inference applications. JetPack 4.4.1 and Jetpack 4.4 include TensorRT 7.1.3 with these highlights: New layers and operators

Support for mixed precision inference

Support for loop constructs

Support for Quantized models

Support for Boolean tensors

Support for Empty tensors

Support for INT8 calibration with dynamic shapes

ONNX parser with dynamic shapes support

cuDNN CUDA Deep Neural Network library provides high-performance primitives for deep learning frameworks. It provides highly tuned implementations for standard routines such as forward and backward convolution, pooling, normalization, and activation layers. JetPack 4.4.1 and JetPack 4.4 include cuDNN 8.0 with these highlights: cuDNN is now split into multiple training and inference libraries

CUDA CUDA Toolkit provides a comprehensive development environment for C and C++ developers building GPU-accelerated applications. The toolkit includes a compiler for NVIDIA GPUs, math libraries, and tools for debugging and optimizing the performance of your applications. JetPack 4.4.1 and JetPack 4.4 include CUDA 10.2 with these highlights: 50% launch latency reduction for CUDA kernels resulting in improved GPU utilization and lower CPU utilization.

Multimedia API The Jetson Multimedia API package provides low level APIs for flexible application development. Camera application API: libargus offers a low-level frame-synchronous API for camera applications, with per frame camera parameter control, multiple (including synchronized) camera support, and EGL stream outputs. RAW output CSI cameras needing ISP can be used with either libargus or GStreamer plugin. In either case, the V4L2 media-controller sensor driver API is used. Sensor driver API: V4L2 API enables video decode, encode, format conversion and scaling functionality. V4L2 for encode opens up many features like bit rate control, quality presets, low latency encode, temporal tradeoff, motion vector maps, and more.

Computer Vision VisionWorks is a software development package for Computer Vision (CV) and image processing. OpenCV is a leading open source library for computer vision, image processing and machine learning. VPI (Vision Programing Interface)1, a software library that provides Computer Vision / Image Processing algorithms implemented on PVA2 (Programmable Vision Accelerator), GPU and CPU JetPack 4.4.1 includes VPI 0.4 with these highlights: New Algorithms

Remap/Lens Distortion Correction supported on GPU and CPU



Perspective Warp supported on GPU and CPU



Image Rescale supported on VIC



Convert Image Format supported on VIC

Block linear support for PVA and VIC backends

Simplified API JetPack 4.4 includes VPI 0.3 with these highlights: New Algorithms

Remap supported on PVA (AGX Xavier and Xavier NX only)



Temporal Noise Reduction supported on VIC (AGX Xavier and Xavier NX only) and GPU



Lens Distortion correction supported on VIC (AGX Xavier and Xavier NX only)



Perspective warp for VIC (AGX Xavier and Xavier NX only)

JetPack 4.4.1 and Jetpack 4.4 includes OpenCV 4.1.1 Jetpack 4.4.1 and JetPack 4.4 includes Visionworks 1.6 1 VPI is currently available as a developer preview

2 PVA is available only on Jetson AGX Xavier series and Jetson Xavier NX

Developer Tools CUDA Toolkit provides a comprehensive development environment for C and C++ developers building high-performance GPU-accelerated applications with CUDA libraries. The toolkit includes Nsight Eclipse Edition, debugging and profiling tools including Nsight Compute, and a toolchain for cross-compiling applications. NVIDIA Nsight Systems is a low overhead system-wide profiling tool, providing the insights developers need to analyze and optimize software performance. NVIDIA Nsight Graphics is a standalone application for debugging and profiling graphics applications. JetPack 4.4.1 and JetPack 4.4 include NVIDIA Nsight Systems 2020.2 with these highlights: Enhanced data analysis with option to export to SQLite, HDF5 or JSON



Support for sampling Xavier PMU extensions



Reduced NVTX overhead



New CLI support for profiling on devices with intermittent network connectivity JetPack 4.4.1 and JetPack 4.4 include NVIDIA Nsight Graphics 2020.1 with these highlights: Support to save and load custom named layouts



Improved events view display and filtering



Enhanced support for mixed DPI monitor scaling



Support for new Vulkan Extensions