L4T R32.4.3 archive

NVIDIA L4T is the board support package for Jetson. It includes Linux Kernel 4.9, bootloader, NVIDIA drivers, flashing utilities, sample filesystem based on Ubuntu 18.04, and more for the Jetson platform

NVIDIA L4T 32.4.3 supports Jetson AGX Xavier series, Jetson Xavier NX, Jetson TX2 series, Jetson TX1, and Jetson Nano. It is included as part of JetPack 4.4 Production Release.

See the online Jetson Linux Developer Guide for detailed documentation.

Supported Features

CUDA 10.2 Driver Support

Support for upgrading L4T using debian package management tool

Support for Generic Timestamping Engine (GTE) for Jetson AGX Xavier and Jetson Xavier NX

Support for Dynamic Frequency Scaling (DFS) for Video Image Compositor (VIC) using actmon

SE (Security Engine) samples to demonstrate hardware backed authentication and encryption capabilities of Jetson TX2 series, Jetson AGX Xavier and Jetson Xavier NX modules.

Utility to fuse multiple Jetson modules simultaneously

Option to specify APP partition size on the microSD card during initial configuration at first boot of Jetson Xavier NX and Jetson Nano Developer Kits

Vulkan 1.2 Support

Vulkan Support on L4T

32.4.3 Driver Details

Patch Name HW Supported SW Versions Supported Link Masflash utility for TX2 Jetson TX2 JetPack 4.4 / 32.4.3

JetPack 4.4.1 / 32.4.4 TX2 massflash 32.4 Overlay to support Jetson Xavier NX 16GB Jetson Xavier NX JetPack 4.4 / 32.4.3

JetPack 4.4.1 / 32.4.4 XNX 16GB overlay