L4T R32.4.3 archive
NVIDIA L4T is the board support package for Jetson. It includes Linux Kernel 4.9, bootloader, NVIDIA drivers, flashing utilities, sample filesystem based on Ubuntu 18.04, and more for the Jetson platform
NVIDIA L4T 32.4.3 supports Jetson AGX Xavier series, Jetson Xavier NX, Jetson TX2 series, Jetson TX1, and Jetson Nano. It is included as part of JetPack 4.4 Production Release.
See the online Jetson Linux Developer Guide for detailed documentation.
Supported Features
- CUDA 10.2 Driver Support
- Support for upgrading L4T using debian package management tool
- Support for Generic Timestamping Engine (GTE) for Jetson AGX Xavier and Jetson Xavier NX
- Support for Dynamic Frequency Scaling (DFS) for Video Image Compositor (VIC) using actmon
- SE (Security Engine) samples to demonstrate hardware backed authentication and encryption capabilities of Jetson TX2 series, Jetson AGX Xavier and Jetson Xavier NX modules.
- Utility to fuse multiple Jetson modules simultaneously
- Option to specify APP partition size on the microSD card during initial configuration at first boot of Jetson Xavier NX and Jetson Nano Developer Kits
- Vulkan 1.2 Support
Vulkan Support on L4T
32.4.3 Driver Details
|Patch Name
|HW Supported
|SW Versions Supported
|Link
|Masflash utility for TX2
|Jetson TX2
|
JetPack 4.4 / 32.4.3
JetPack 4.4.1 / 32.4.4
|TX2 massflash 32.4
|Overlay to support Jetson Xavier NX 16GB
|Jetson Xavier NX
|
JetPack 4.4 / 32.4.3
JetPack 4.4.1 / 32.4.4
|XNX 16GB overlay
To access older versions of L4T, please visit the L4T Archive.