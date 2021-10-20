NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Xavier Archive
This page provides access to documentation, downloads, and tutorials for developers using NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Xavier™ and NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Pegasus™ Developer Kits.
Documentation
Getting Started
Hardware Documentation
- DRIVE AGX Xavier / Pegasus XT Developer Kit
- DRIVE Software 10.0 and DRIVE OS 5.2.x include fixes for some items documented in this Errata. Please immediately update to one of these releases below.
- Xavier Sensors & Accessories
DRIVE OS 5.2.6 and DriveWorks 4.0 (Linux)
DRIVE Software 10.0 (Linux)
DRIVE Software 10.0 Documentation
Note: This application requires DRIVE AGX Pegasus Developer Kit
Developer Tools
Downloads
DRIVE OS and DriveWorks [NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Xavier Latest]
Version 5.2.6 | Release date 2021/10/20
Install NVIDIA DRIVE® OS 5.2.6 Linux SDK and DriveWorks 4.0.
1. Install DRIVE OS 5.2.6 Linux SDK:
Either install with NVIDIA SDK Manager, OR NVIDIA DRIVE OS Docker Containers through NVIDIA GPU Cloud (NGC).
Documentation is available above.
After updating your software, be sure to review the DRIVE OS 5.2.6 Installation Guide for NVIDIA Developer Users to finalize your DRIVE AGX System Setup.
Supported Hardware:
- NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Xavier
- NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Pegasus
NVIDIA SDK Manager:
You must have DRIVE Software 10.0 or DRIVE OS 5.2.x flashed on your target DRIVE AGX system.
After updating to DRIVE OS 5.2.6, you may downgrade to DRIVE OS 5.2.x or DRIVE Software 10.0 with specified caveats. Please see the DRIVE OS 5.2.6 Installation Guide for more info.
NVIDIA DRIVE OS Docker Containers:
Learn more about NVIDIA DRIVE Platform Docker Containers.
Please activate your access to the NGC ‘drive’ organization by clicking through the NGC activation email you received.
Note that the DRIVE OS 5.2.6 Docker container does NOT support DriveWorks. If your development is dependent on DriveWorks, please install this DRIVE OS release using SDKM.
Download links:
Additional links:
2. Install DriveWorks 4.0 SDK after updating to DRIVE OS 5.2.6:
You must install/flash DRIVE OS 5.2.6 using SDK Manager before downloading and installing DriveWorks 4.0.
DriveWorks 4.0 is only compatible with DRIVE OS 5.2.6 installed using SDK Manager and won't work with DRIVE Software 9.0, 10.0 or a previous DRIVE OS release.
DriveWorks 4.0 SDK Reference Documentation is also available at docs.nvidia.com/drive, under NVIDIA DRIVE OS and DriveWorks for DRIVE AGX.
Download DriveWorks 4.0 using the links on the right-hand side of this page.
Please refer to the Getting Started section in the DriveWorks 4.0 SDK Reference Documentation for instructions on installing DriveWorks
Please note, DRIVE OS 5.2.6 and DriveWorks 4.0 Linux are the last software releases for DRIVE AGX Xavier / Pegasus XT platforms.
Additional links:
Download links:
DRIVE OS and DriveWorks [DRIVE AGX Xavier]
Version 5.2.0 | Release date 2021/01/21
Install NVIDIA DRIVE® OS 5.2.0 Linux SDK and DriveWorks 3.5.
Install DRIVE OS 5.2.0 Linux SDK:
Documentation is available above.
Supported Hardware:
NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Pegasus™
NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Xavier™
Prerequisite software:
You must have DRIVE Software 10.0 or DRIVE OS 5.1.15 (from NVONLINE) flashed on your target DRIVE AGX System. After updating to DRIVE OS 5.2.0, you may only downgrade to DRIVE OS 5.1.15 or DRIVE Software 10.0 with specified caveats, please see DRIVE OS Installation Guide for more info.
After updating your software, be sure to review DRIVE OS 5.2.0 Installation Guide for NVIDIA Developer Users, Section 1.4 on how to finalize your DRIVE AGX System Setup.
Download links:
Install DriveWorks 3.5 SDK after updating to DRIVE OS 5.2.0:
Prerequisite software:
You must install/flash DRIVE OS 5.2.0 before downloading and installing DriveWorks 3.5.
DriveWorks 3.5 is only compatible with DRIVE OS 5.2.0 and will not work with DRIVE Software 9.0 or 10.0.
Refer to DriveWorks 3.5 SDK Reference Documentation after you download DriveWorks 3.5 under the Downloads section below..
Download DriveWorks 3.5 using the links below.
Download links:
DRIVE Software [DRIVE Xavier Latest]
Version 10.0 | Release date 2019/11/15
Install NVIDIA DRIVE® Software 10.0 Linux SDK which includes DRIVE OS 5.1.6.1, DriveWorks 2.2, DRIVE IX, and DRIVE AV.
We recommend you develop using the latest DRIVE OS and DriveWorks available above. DRIVE Hyperion developers should continue to use DRIVE Software.
Supported Hardware:
- NVIDIA DRIVE Hyperion™
- NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Pegasus™
- NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Xavier™
Prerequisite Hardware:
- You must have DRIVE Software 9.0 or DRIVE OS 5.1.6 (from NVONLINE) flashed on your target DRIVE AGX System. Please see DRIVE Software Installation Guide and DRIVE AGX Developer Kit Flashing Technical Bulletin for DRIVE Software 10.0 for more info.
Download links:
DRIVE Software [DRIVE AGX Xavier]
Version 9.0 | Release date 2019/05/28
Install NVIDIA DRIVE Software 9.0 Linux SDK which includes DRIVE OS, DriveWorks, DRIVE IX, and DRIVE AV.
Supported Hardware:
- NVIDIA DRIVE Hyperion
- NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Pegasus
- NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Xavier
Prerequisite Hardware:
- You must have DRIVE Software 9.0 or DRIVE OS 5.1.6 (from NVONLINE) flashed on your target DRIVE AGX System. Please see DRIVE Software Installation Guide and DRIVE AGX Developer Kit Flashing Technical Bulletin for DRIVE Software 10.0 for more info.
Download links:
Includes:
- CUDA
- TensorRT
- cuDNN
- DriveWorks SDK v2.0 APIs
- Sensor Abstraction
Recorder
Image/Point Cloud Processing
- DRIVE AV v2.0
- DRIVE Perception
- DRIVE IX SDK
- Driver Monitoring System
DRIVE AR SDK
System requirements for the development workstation
- Software:
- Ubuntu Linux 16.04 LTS x86_64
X11 enabled on the host system
- Hardware:
- Memory: 8GB of RAM
Hard disk: 120 GB of free disk space for the complete host and target deployed SDK version
Graphics card: NVIDIA compatible GPU (required only for running the sample applications on the host machine)
A working internet connection
If you plan to run your sample applications on your development workstation, please ensure your system includes an NVIDIA Pascal-based (or newer) GPU and that the latest NVIDIA GPU graphics driver is installed.
Setting up the development environment for DRIVE Software
1. Review Documentation
2. Download
3. Update PCIe Switch Firmware
Before upgrading to a new release, please verify and update the PCIe switch firmware on your DRIVE AGX System. Refer to the documentation to identify your current firmware—if different from 0x40014001 —download the restricted-pdk.run utility, and follow the upgrade procedure.
4. Install
From a terminal window, install the Debian package with the command:
sudo apt install ./sdkmanager_0.9.12-4180_amd64.deb
5. Launch
From a terminal window, launch SDK Manager with the command:
sdkmanager
6. Login and Setup
- From the SDK Manager launch screen, select the login tab for Developer Zone | developer.nvidia.com.
Enter the same credentials used to access the DRIVE Platform Download Center, and click Login.
Select the software version you would like to install and follow the steps to complete the installation.
Download links:
