DRIVE AGX Orin Developer Kit
The NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Orin™ Developer Kit provides hardware, software, and sample applications needed for the development of production-level autonomous vehicle applications.
Features
With NVIDIA DRIVE®, developers can build, extend, and leverage one development investment across an entire fleet with this scalable platform.
Scaleable AV Platform
254 TOPS for multiple concurrent AI inference pipelines
Built on production, auto-grade silicon
Architected for safety and security
Streamlines software development with a fully assembled developer kit
Increases performance with the ability to easily connect multiple boxes
Rich Automotive I/O
16x GMSL cameras
2x 10GbE, 10x 1GbE, 6x 100 MbE
DisplayPort 1.4
NVIDIA DRIVE SDK Support
Foundational software stack, NVIDIA DRIVE OS with DriveWorks
Suite of developer tools including NvMedia, NvStreams, CUDA®, cuDNN, and TensorRT™
Specifications
DRIVE AGX Orin Hardware Quick Start Guides: English / Traditional Chinese / Simplified Chinese
|Component
|Description
|Details
|One Orin SoC
|Deep Learning Accelerators (DLA)
|87 TOPS (INT8)
|NVIDIA Ampere architecture-class integrated GPU
|167 TOPS (INT8) | 5.2 TOPS (FP32)
|Image Signal Processor (ISP)
|1.85Gigapixels/s
|DRIVE AGX System I/O
|Camera
|90Gb/s over 16x GMSL(R) ports
|LIDAR/Radar
|~30Gb/s over Ethernet
|Vehicle IO
|6 CAN interfaces
|One Orin SoC
|12 Cortex-A78A CPU
|Deep Learning Accelerators (DLA)
|87 TOPS (INT8)
|NVIDIA Ampere architecture-class integrated GPU
|167 TOPS (INT8) | 5.2 TOPS (FP32)
|Programmable Vision Accelerators (PVA)
|2048 GMACS (INT8) | 512 GMACS (INT16)
|Image Signal Processor (ISP)
|1.85Gigapixels/s
|Video encoder
|Up to 1.0GPix/s (H.265)
|Video decoder
|Up to 1.9GPix/s
|Memory bandwidth (256-Bit LPDDR5)
|~200GB/s
|DRIVE AGX System I/O
|Camera
|90Gb/s over 16x GMSL(R) ports
|LIDAR/Radar
|~30Gb/s over Ethernet
|Vehicle IO
|6 CAN interfaces
|Included Accessories
|Network Interface Adapter
|Converts 1GbE Rugged Auto HMT-D IO to Standard Ethernet RJ45 IO
|Other cables
|Connects the DRIVE AGX system to a host development computer
Hardware Accessories
For additional accessories, please consult DRIVE AGX Orin Hardware Quick Start Guides.
|Accessory
|
Included in DRIVE AGX Orin
Developer Kit? (Y/N)
|Vehicle Accessory Kit | NVPN 930-62482-0000-100
|N
|Vehicle Harness H1B | NVPN 030-1592-000
|N
|Vehicle Harness H2A | NVPN 030-1463-000
|N
|DRIVE AGX Orin 10GbE HMTD to RJ45 Adapter | NVPN 930-13584-0000-100
|N
|DRIVE AGX Orin 1GbE HMTD to RJ45 Adapter | NVPN 930-13751-0000-100
|Y
Where to Buy
Buy from NVIDIA
Contact your NVIDIA representative, or use the following form:
Buy from Arrow
Contact Arrow, our NVIDIA DRIVE worldwide distributor