DRIVE AGX Orin Developer Kit

The NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Orin™ Developer Kit provides hardware, software, and sample applications needed for the development of production-level autonomous vehicle applications.

Features

With NVIDIA DRIVE®, developers can build, extend, and leverage one development investment across an entire fleet with this scalable platform.

Scaleable AV Platform

  • 254 TOPS for multiple concurrent AI inference pipelines

  • Built on production, auto-grade silicon

  • Architected for safety and security

  • Streamlines software development with a fully assembled developer kit

  • Increases performance with the ability to easily connect multiple boxes

Rich Automotive I/O

  • 16x GMSL cameras

  • 2x 10GbE, 10x 1GbE, 6x 100 MbE

  • DisplayPort 1.4

NVIDIA DRIVE SDK Support

  • Foundational software stack, NVIDIA DRIVE OS with DriveWorks

  • Suite of developer tools including NvMedia, NvStreams, CUDA®, cuDNN, and TensorRT™

Specifications

DRIVE AGX Platform Overview

DRIVE AGX Orin Hardware Quick Start Guides: English / Traditional Chinese / Simplified Chinese

Component Description Details
One Orin SoC Deep Learning Accelerators (DLA) 87 TOPS (INT8)
NVIDIA Ampere architecture-class integrated GPU 167 TOPS (INT8) | 5.2 TOPS (FP32)
Image Signal Processor (ISP) 1.85Gigapixels/s
DRIVE AGX System I/O Camera 90Gb/s over 16x GMSL(R) ports
LIDAR/Radar ~30Gb/s over Ethernet
Vehicle IO 6 CAN interfaces
One Orin SoC 12 Cortex-A78A CPU
Deep Learning Accelerators (DLA) 87 TOPS (INT8)
NVIDIA Ampere architecture-class integrated GPU 167 TOPS (INT8) | 5.2 TOPS (FP32)
Programmable Vision Accelerators (PVA) 2048 GMACS (INT8) | 512 GMACS (INT16)
Image Signal Processor (ISP) 1.85Gigapixels/s
Video encoder Up to 1.0GPix/s (H.265)
Video decoder Up to 1.9GPix/s
Memory bandwidth (256-Bit LPDDR5) ~200GB/s
DRIVE AGX System I/O Camera 90Gb/s over 16x GMSL(R) ports
LIDAR/Radar ~30Gb/s over Ethernet
Vehicle IO 6 CAN interfaces
Included Accessories Network Interface Adapter Converts 1GbE Rugged Auto HMT-D IO to Standard Ethernet RJ45 IO
Other cables Connects the DRIVE AGX system to a host development computer

Hardware Accessories

For additional accessories, please consult DRIVE AGX Orin Hardware Quick Start Guides.

Accessory Included in DRIVE AGX Orin
Developer Kit? (Y/N)
Vehicle Accessory Kit | NVPN 930-62482-0000-100 N
Vehicle Harness H1B | NVPN 030-1592-000 N
Vehicle Harness H2A | NVPN 030-1463-000 N
DRIVE AGX Orin 10GbE HMTD to RJ45 Adapter | NVPN 930-13584-0000-100 N
DRIVE AGX Orin 1GbE HMTD to RJ45 Adapter | NVPN 930-13751-0000-100 Y

