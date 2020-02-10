NVIDIA DRIVE Hyperion 7.1
NVIDIA DRIVE Hyperion™ 7.1 is a reference architecture for Level 2+ autonomy solution consisting of a complete sensor suite and AI computing platform, along with the full software stack for autonomous driving, driver monitoring, and visualization. The DRIVE Hyperion Developer Kit can be integrated into a test vehicle, enabling AV developers to develop, evaluate, and validate AV technology. Software is updated to DRIVE Hyperion using the NVIDIA DRIVE OTA over-the-air update infrastructure and services.
DRIVE AGX Xavier
The DRIVE AGX Xavier™ DevKit provides the hardware, software, and sample applications needed for the development of production-level autonomous vehicles (AVs). The NVIDIA DRIVE AGX system is built on production auto-grade silicon, features an open software framework, and has a large ecosystem of automotive partners (including auto-grade sensor vendors and automotive Tier 1 suppliers) to choose from.
DRIVE AGX Xavier Developer Kit
(SKU 2000)
Includes two Xavier Systems-on-a-Chip (SoCs) for developing SAE Level 2/3 autonomous driving applications
DRIVE AGX Xavier Developer Kit (SKU 2000):
|Component
|Description
|Details
|Two Xavier SoCs
|8-core “Carmel” CPUs based on ARM v8 ISA
|Deep Learning Accelerators (DLA)
|5 TOPS (FP16) | 10 TOPS (INT8)
|NVIDIA Volta™-class integrated GPU
|20 TOPS (INT8) | 1.3 TFLOPS (FP32)
|Programmable Vision Accelerators (PVA)
|1.6 TOPS
|Image Signal Processor (ISP)
|1.5 Gigapixels/s
|Video encoder
|Up to 1.2 GPix/s
|Video decoder
|Up to 1.8 GPix/s
|Memory Bandwidth (256-Bit LPDDR4)
|136 GB/s
|DRIVE AGX System I/O
|Camera
|90 Gb/s over 16x GMSL(R) ports
|LIDAR/Radar
|~50 Gb/s over Ethernet
|Vehicle IO
|6 CAN interfaces
|Included Accessories
|Camera
|2 Megapixel RCCB camera with 60-degree FOV
|Vehicle harness
|Connects to vehicle IO ports
|Other cables
|Connects the DRIVE AGX system to a host development computer
|DRIVE SDK
|DRIVE OS
Preflashed Linux Ubuntu OS
QNX option also available
|NVIDIA CUDA® Libraries, including TensorRT® (for access to deep learning hardware accelerator); NVMEDIA (for access to hardware accelerators for image processing and computer vision); compute and NVIDIA CUDA tools.
|NVIDIA DriveWorks SDK
|Provides reference applications, tools, and a comprehensive library of modules that leverage the computing power of the DRIVE AGX Platform.
|DRIVE AV
|Provides modules for perception, mapping, and planning that leverage the DriveWorks SDK.
|DRIVE IX
|Algorithms to visualize the vehicle’s surroundings, AI-based driver monitoring, and in-cabin assistance.
*TOPS measurements are per-chip
DRIVE AGX Pegasus™ Developer Kit (SKU 2200):
Same as above with the addition of:
|Component
|Description
|Details
|Two NVIDIA Turing Discrete GPUs (DRIVE AGX Pegasus)
|Turing discrete GPU (TU104 SXM2)
|130 TOPS (INT8) | 8.1 TFlops (FP32) connected to Xavier SoC over NVIDIA® NVLink™ (20 GB/s)
|Discrete GPU Memory Bandwidth
|384 GB/s
1 DRIVE AGX Pegasus Developer Kit
320 TOPS of total compute power
2 Xavier SoCs
2 Turing GPUs
IO for sensors, actuation, and networking
DRIVE AGX Pegasus Developer Kit
(SKU 2200)
Includes two Xavier SoCs and two NVIDIA Turing™ GPUs for developing robotaxi applicationsHyperion 7.1 Sensor Specifications (click to expand)
7x external cameras (Sekonix/On Semi AR0231)
2x front cameras (120 FOV and 60 FOV) for Euro NCAP safety and basic L2 features
3x side (120 FOV) and back cameras (60 FOV) for advanced highway L2+ features
2x cross-traffic (120 FOV) cameras for urban development
1x in-cabin (55 FOV) camera for driver monitoring features (On Semi AR0144)
8x radars (Continental ARS430)
1x front centered radar for basic L2 features
4x corner radars for advanced highway L2+ features
1x rear radar for high-speed automatic lane changes
2x cross-traffic radars for urban development
1x IMU (Inertial Measurement Unit) for self-calibration and egomotion (Xsens)
Refer to the DRIVE Hyperion Developer Kit Quick Start Guide (PDF) for details.
Sensors
Camera
A mix of cameras for near and far visionLearn More
Radar
Overlapping front, side, and corner visibility and redundancyLearn More
IMU + GPS
Vehicle odometry sensing for improved precise localization and ground truth determinationLearn More
FAQ
The DRIVE AGX Hyperion 7.1 DevKit is no longer available, but you can visit here to see the newest DRIVE Hyperion generation.
You’ll need:
-
A host development PC
-
The DRIVE AGX Developer Kit
-
DRIVE SDK
The development environment for DRIVE AGX requires a host development PC (not included with the DRIVE AGX Developer Kit). The image below illustrates the development workflow. All the tools illustrated below are installed on the host PC through the NVIDIA SDK Manager.
Steps:
-
Refer to the DRIVE AGX Developer Kit HW Quick Start Guide (PDF).
-
Watch the DRIVE AGX Developer Kit - How to set up video (embedded to the right)
-
Refer to the DRIVE SDK download page to set up your development PC.
-
Refer to tutorials to learn about DRIVE developer tools, cross-compilation, and more.
|Integrate sensors with DRIVE AGX.
|
|Accelerate image, point cloud, and computer vision processing.
|
|Use TensorRT to accelerate inference of deep neural networks developed for AV perception.
|
|Use the DriveWorks SDK to develop perception, mapping, and planning algorithms for autonomous driving.
|
|DRIVE AGX (P3710) Quad Camera Cable
|Y
|NVIDIA
|DRIVE AGX (P3710) Vehicle Cable Harness
|N
|NVIDIA
|DRIVE AGX (P3710) Regional Power Cord
|Y
|NVIDIA
|DRIVE AGX (P3751) 1GbE Network Interface Card Adapter (converts standard Ethernet to HMT-D)
|Y
|NVIDIA
|DRIVE AGX (P3784) 10GbE Network Interface Card Adapter (converts standard Ethernet to HMT-D)
|N
|NVIDIA
Documentation
= You will need to be a member of the NVIDIA DRIVE Developer Program for DRIVE AGX to access this file.
DRIVE AGX Xavier
- Onboarding Guide for NVIDIA DRIVE AGX DevKit
- DRIVE AGX Developer Kit Hardware Errata (10/02/2020)
- DRIVE Software 10.0 and DRIVE OS 5.2.0 include fixes for some items documented in this Errata. Please immediately update to one of these releases available on DRIVE Downloads.
- DRIVE AGX Developer Kit Hardware Quick Start Guide (PDF)
- DRIVE AGX Developer Kit Product Brief (PDF)
- DRIVE AGX Developer Kit Mechanical & Installation Guide (PDF)
Training
The best way to learn is by doing. To help you get started, we’ve assembled a series of tutorials and instructional
materials featuring the latest developer innovations.
Resources
Peek under the hood to experience NVIDIA’s latest autonomous driving
innovations through DRIVE Labs and DRIVE Dispatch.