NVIDIA DRIVE DEVELOPER FAQ
NVIDIA DRIVE Hyperion™ is an AV development platform and reference architecture for developing Level 2+ and Level 3 highway autonomous solutions. It consists of a complete sensor suite that is tuned, optimized, and safety-certifiable, as well as high-performance AI computing NVIDIA DRIVE AGX™ platforms.
The NVIDIA DRIVE AGX™ Developer Kit provides the hardware, software, and sample applications needed for the development of production-level AVs. The DRIVE AGX system is built on production, auto-grade silicon and engineered with security in mind, featuring an open software framework.
The NVIDIA DRIVE® Software Development Kit (SDK) is a collection of software packages used for developing autonomous vehicles. It comprises the foundational NVIDIA DRIVE® OS and DriveWorks SDK as well as advanced applications such as highly automated supervised driving (Chauffeur / DRIVE AV SDK) and AI cockpit (Concierge / DRIVE IX SDK).
NVIDIA DRIVE OS is the reference operating system and associated software stack, which includes CUDA, TensorRT, NvMedia, NvStreams, and Developer Tools, designed specifically for developing and deploying autonomous applications on DRIVE AGX-based hardware. DRIVE OS includes the NVIDIA® DriveWorks SDK as a foundation for autonomous vehicle (AV) software development. The DriveWorks SDK provides an automotive-grade middleware with accelerated algorithms and versatile tools.
NVIDIA DriveWorks SDK enables developers to implement autonomous vehicle (AV) solutions by providing a comprehensive library of modules, developer tools, and reference applications that leverage the computing power of the NVIDIA DRIVE platform. It is designed to achieve the full throughput limits of the computer, enabling real-time self-driving applications.
The DRIVE AGX Orin Developer Kits are available directly from NVIDIA and authorized Distributors. You may contact Arrow (NVIDIA DRIVE Worldwide Distributor) at nvidia.drive@arrow.com to order. Alternately, contact your NVIDIA representative (or contact us) to order.
If you have received your NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Orin DevKit, congratulations! The DRIVE AGX Start Page and Onboarding Guide provide an overview of all resources relevant to developing with the DRIVE AGX Orin platform.
The DRIVE AGX platforms are compatible with a number of sensors and peripherals from different vendors. A full list is available on the DRIVE Ecosystem Hardware and Software Components.
While both the Jetson AGX and DRIVE AGX kits use the same Orin SoC, DRIVE is built for automotive applications. The following table highlights the differences between the two platforms.
|
10GbE RJ45
100 T1, 1000 T1, 10 GbE T1
CAN, LIN, Flexray, USS
|
10GbE RJ45
M.2 Key E (WLAN / BT, PCIe, USB 2.0, UART, I2S & I2C)
|
MicroSD
M.2 Key M (NVMe)
|
Comprehensive safety & security services: Functional safety island integration, streamlined safety framework, platform security controller integration, secure boot & PKCS #11 support for crypto acceleration features
|
Secureboot, trusted execution environment, disk and dram encryption, crypto acceleration, hardware-based security fuses
|
NvMedia, NvStreams, CUDA, cuDNN, TensorRT, Triton inference server, NVIDIA container runtime
Tools: Nsight Systems (performance analysis), Nsight Graphics (debug, profiler and export with Direct3D), Nsight Eclipse Edition (IDE), Nsight Compute (interactive kernel profiler for CUDA applications)
|
Tools: Nsight Systems (performance analysis), Nsight Graphics (debug, profiler, and export with Direct3D), Nsight Eclipse Edition (IDE), Nsight Compute (interactive kernel profiler for CUDA applications)
* Intended for production platform only
** Need to choose required compute engines to run application and stay within power budget
*** Bumped performance up on Orin SoC (not auto grade) GPU & DLA
|
1GbE (x10)
10GbE (x2)
|
1GbE (x7)
10GbE (x2)
|
TensorRT 8.x
cuDNN 8.x
|
TensorRT 6.4
cuDNN 7.6
If you can’t find what you're looking for in the downloads, public documentation, or forum, please contact your NVIDIA representative or reach out directly.
Refer to NVIDIA DRIVE AGX ORIN Regulatory Compliance and Safety Guide. Please contact NVClassification@nvidia.com if you need additional information.
Refer to NVIDIA DRIVE AGX ORIN Regulatory Compliance and Safety Guide for DevKit part numbers. Refer to NVIDIA DRIVE Ecosystem Hardware for accessories.
Resources
Peek under the hood to experience NVIDIA’s latest autonomous driving innovations through DRIVE Labs and DRIVE Dispatch.