NVIDIA DRIVE Hyperion™ is an AV development platform and reference architecture for developing Level 2+ and Level 3 highway autonomous solutions. It consists of a complete sensor suite that is tuned, optimized, and safety-certifiable, as well as high-performance AI computing NVIDIA DRIVE AGX™ platforms.

The NVIDIA DRIVE AGX™ Developer Kit provides the hardware, software, and sample applications needed for the development of production-level AVs. The DRIVE AGX system is built on production, auto-grade silicon and engineered with security in mind, featuring an open software framework.

The NVIDIA DRIVE® Software Development Kit (SDK) is a collection of software packages used for developing autonomous vehicles. It comprises the foundational NVIDIA DRIVE® OS and DriveWorks SDK as well as advanced applications such as highly automated supervised driving (Chauffeur / DRIVE AV SDK) and AI cockpit (Concierge / DRIVE IX SDK).

NVIDIA DRIVE OS is the reference operating system and associated software stack, which includes CUDA, TensorRT, NvMedia, NvStreams, and Developer Tools, designed specifically for developing and deploying autonomous applications on DRIVE AGX-based hardware. DRIVE OS includes the NVIDIA® DriveWorks SDK as a foundation for autonomous vehicle (AV) software development. The DriveWorks SDK provides an automotive-grade middleware with accelerated algorithms and versatile tools.

NVIDIA DriveWorks SDK enables developers to implement autonomous vehicle (AV) solutions by providing a comprehensive library of modules, developer tools, and reference applications that leverage the computing power of the NVIDIA DRIVE platform. It is designed to achieve the full throughput limits of the computer, enabling real-time self-driving applications.

The DRIVE AGX Orin Developer Kits are available directly from NVIDIA and authorized Distributors. You may contact Arrow (NVIDIA DRIVE Worldwide Distributor) at nvidia.drive@arrow.com to order. Alternately, contact your NVIDIA representative (or contact us) to order.

If you have received your NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Orin DevKit, congratulations! The DRIVE AGX Start Page and Onboarding Guide provide an overview of all resources relevant to developing with the DRIVE AGX Orin platform.

The DRIVE AGX platforms are compatible with a number of sensors and peripherals from different vendors. A full list is available on the DRIVE Ecosystem Hardware and Software Components.

While both the Jetson AGX and DRIVE AGX kits use the same Orin SoC, DRIVE is built for automotive applications. The following table highlights the differences between the two platforms.

DRIVE AGX
Jetson AGX
Hardware
Segment
Automotive
Embedded & Robotics​
Power
100W (Module power)​
60W (MAXN mode, module power)**​
Input Voltage Range
9V to 16V (Static), 7V to 32V (Transient)​
7V to 20V (High), 5V (Mid)​
DL Inference TOPS (INT8)
254 TOPS
275 TOPS***​
Operating Temperature​
0 to 45C​
0 to 35C​
Safety MCU
Infineon Aurix TC397
No​
Networking
1GbE RJ45​
10GbE RJ45​
100 T1, 1000 T1, 10 GbE T1
​ CAN, LIN, Flexray, USS
1GbE RJ45​
10GbE RJ45​
M.2 Key E (WLAN / BT, PCIe, USB 2.0, UART, I2S & I2C)
Storage (default stuffing)
1x UFS (256 GB)​
64GB eMMC 5.1​
MicroSD​
M.2 Key M (NVMe)​
Video In​
16x GMSL-In ​
MIPI CSI-2​
Operating System
Operating System
DRIVE OS Linux with Safety Extensions (Ubuntu) | QNX for Safety​

​Comprehensive safety & security services: Functional safety island integration, streamlined safety framework, platform security controller integration, secure boot & PKCS #11 support for crypto acceleration features​
Linux4Tegra (Ubuntu)​

Secureboot, trusted execution environment, disk and dram encryption, crypto acceleration, hardware-based security fuses​
Bootloader
Quickboot (optimized for real-time applications)​
UEFI
Computer Vision
NvMedia (highly optimized APIs to access compute engines and sensors)​
VPI (image-processing algorithms supported on multiple compute engines like CPU, GPU, PVA, VIC)
Multimedia
NvMedia ​ (up to 16 cameras for simultaneous processing with hardware acceleration)​
MM API / V4L2 API / Gstreamer​
Imaging
NvMedia SIPL (provides proprietary ISP algorithms with optimization)​
Librargus (Multimedia, ISP access)
SDK
DriveWorks: Sensor abstraction, image/point cloud processing, vehicle I/O, compute graph framework, DNN framework, recorder, calibration, egomotion​

​ NvMedia, NvStreams, CUDA, cuDNN, TensorRT​, Triton inference server, NVIDIA container runtime

​ Tools: Nsight Systems (performance analysis), Nsight Graphics (debug, profiler and export with Direct3D), Nsight Eclipse Edition (IDE), Nsight Compute (interactive kernel profiler for CUDA applications)​
Compute/Inferencing: CUDA, cuDNN, TensorRT​ Inference serving: Triton inference server​ Cloud native: NVIDIA container runtime​

​ Tools: Nsight Systems (performance analysis), Nsight Graphics (debug, profiler, and export with Direct3D), Nsight Eclipse Edition (IDE), Nsight Compute (interactive kernel profiler for CUDA applications)​
Production
Automotive Grade
Yes
No
ASIL Target*
ASIL-D (QNX)
-
AEC-Q100 qual
Yes
No
NVIDIA Design Support
Available
-

* Intended for production platform only

** Need to choose required compute engines to run application and stay within power budget

*** Bumped performance up on Orin SoC (not auto grade) GPU & DLA

DRIVE AGX Orin
DRIVE AGX Xavier
SoC​
Orin (x1)
Xavier (x2)​
DL Inference TOPS (INT8)​
254 TOPS
60 TOPS
Memory Bandwidth​
Per Orin – 205GB/
Per Xavier – 136GB/s​
System RAM​
32GB LPDDR5 (3200MHz)​
32GB LPDDR4 (2133MHz)​
Networking
100MbE (x6)​
1GbE (x10)​
10GbE (x2)​
100MbE (x5)​
1GbE (x7)​
10GbE (x2)
Automotive Audio Bus (A2B)​
1
No
Wireless Connection​
Wi-Fi/Bluetooth​
No
Operating System​
DRIVE OS 6 Linux | QNX
DRIVE OS 5 Linux | QNX​
Middleware Framework
DriveWorks 5 (compute graph framework)​
DriveWorks 3 & 4​
Developer Tools​
CUDA 11.4​
TensorRT 8.x​
cuDNN 8.x​
CUDA 10.2​
TensorRT 6.4​
cuDNN 7.6​
Support
Yes
EOL

If you can’t find what you're looking for in the downloads, public documentation, or forum, please contact your NVIDIA representative or reach out directly.

Refer to NVIDIA DRIVE AGX ORIN Regulatory Compliance and Safety Guide. Please contact NVClassification@nvidia.com if you need additional information.

Refer to NVIDIA DRIVE AGX ORIN Regulatory Compliance and Safety Guide for DevKit part numbers. Refer to NVIDIA DRIVE Ecosystem Hardware for accessories.

