NVIDIA DRIVE OS is the reference operating system and associated software stack, which includes CUDA, TensorRT, NvMedia, NvStreams, and Developer Tools, designed specifically for developing and deploying autonomous applications on DRIVE AGX-based hardware. DRIVE OS includes the NVIDIA® DriveWorks SDK as a foundation for autonomous vehicle (AV) software development. The DriveWorks SDK provides an automotive-grade middleware with accelerated algorithms and versatile tools.