DRIVE Hyperion 8.1 Sensors and Accessories
These sensors and accessories may be used with NVIDIA DRIVE Hyperion™ 8.1 which includes NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Orin™. Most sensors are provided by a third-party vendor who must be contacted for the hardware, and associated support. For software and associated support, please contact NVIDIA.
For additional development sensors for NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Orin™, please see NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Orin Sensors and Accessories.
Hyperion 8.1 Sensor Specifications
Cameras
A mix of wide-angle fisheye cameras for near vision, paired with high-fidelity wide and tele 8MP cameras for detecting longer distances.
Lidars
Front center automotive-grade lidar for an additional layer of redundant vision, as well as a rooftop high-resolution lidar for ground-truth (GT) data collection
Radars
Multiple radars for overlapping front, side, and corner visibility and redundancy, with increased angular and vertical resolution for complex urban driving.
IMU / GNSS
Vehicle position and odometry sensing for precise localization.
USS / RCS
Ultrasonic sensors for parking space measurement and maneuvers. Road condition sensors for assessing road wetness to adapt vehicle dynamics control.
Hardware Accessories
Hardware accessories for DRIVE AGX Orin Developer Kits.
Cameras
Please contact the third-party vendor below for obtaining these camera modules. The software for these cameras are integrated into NVIDIA DRIVE® SDK and work out-of-the-box. The SDK compatibility information indicates the latest release that includes camera support. The software for NVIDIA-supported cameras includes optimally tuned ISP settings. Any customizations to this support will require further discussions and development agreements. Please contact your NVIDIA representative for more details.
|Camera Maker/Model
|Sensor
|Pixel Count (MP)
|CFA
|HFOV (deg)/Lens Part#
|DRIVE SDK Compatibility
|SW | HW Contact
|DRIVE OS
|Valeo
|Sony - IMX728
|8.3
|RGGB
|30 - Custom
|6.0.4+
|NVIDIA | Valeo
|Valeo
|Sony - IMX728
|8.3
|RGGB
|70 - Custom
|6.0.4+
|NVIDIA | Valeo
|Valeo
|Sony - IMX728
|8.3
|RGGB
|120 - Custom
|6.0.4+
|NVIDIA | Valeo
|Valeo
|Sony - IMX623
|2.9
|RGGB
|194 - Custom
|6.0.4+
|NVIDIA | Valeo
|TBD
|OmniVision - OX05B1B
|5.9
|GS-IR
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|OmniVision - OX05B1S
|5.9
|GS-RGB-IR
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
Lidars
Please contact the third-party vendor below for obtaining these sensors. The software for these sensors is integrated into NVIDIA DRIVE SDK and works out-of-the-box. The SDK compatibility information indicates the latest release that includes sensor support.
|Vendor / Model
|Range
|hFOV
|vFOV
|Pts/s
|Time Sync
|DRIVE SDK Compatibility
|SW | HW Contact
|DRIVE OS
|Luminar Iris+
|Coming Later
|NVIDIA | Luminar
Note: Ranges in meters for 10% Reflective Lambertian Target, at 100kLux Ambient Background Intensity and 90% Probability of Detection.
Radars
Please contact the third-party vendor below for obtaining these sensors. The software for these sensors is integrated into NVIDIA DRIVE SDK and works out-of-the-box. The SDK compatibility information indicates the latest release that includes sensor support.
|Vendor / Model
|Max Range
|Max Azimuth FOV
|Elevation FOV
|Output Interface
|Time Sync
|DRIVE SDK Compatibility
|SW | HW Contact
|CAN
|Ethernet
|DRIVE OS
|Continental Front Imaging Radar
|300m
|±60°
|±20°
|N
|0.1 Gbps
|gPTP
|Coming Later
|NVIDIA | Continental
|Continental Front LRR
|250m
|±60°
|±15°
|Y
|0.1 Gbps
|gPTP
|Coming Later
|NVIDIA | Continental
|Continental Rear LRR
|255m
|±15°
|±10°
|Y
|0.1 Gbps
|gPTP
|Coming Later
|NVIDIA | Continental
|Hella Corner SRR
|200m
|±80°
|±18°
|N
|0.1 Gbps
|gPTP
|Coming Later
|NVIDIA | Hella
IMU / GNSS
Please contact the third-party vendor below for obtaining these sensors. The software for these sensors is integrated into NVIDIA DRIVE SDK and works out-of-the-box. The SDK compatibility information indicates the latest release that includes sensor support.
|Vendor / Model
|Type
|GNSS Bands
|Host I/F
|Data Format
|DRIVE SDK Compatibility
|SW | HW Contact
|DRIVE OS
|Bosch MMP
|IMU
|N/A
|CAN
|Proprietary
|Coming Later
|NVIDIA | Bosch
|Continental SC13S
|IMU
|N/A
|CAN
|Proprietary
|6.0.4+
|NVIDIA | Continental
|u-blox ZED-F9K in C103-F9K
|GNSS
|GPS/QZSS L1/L2, GLONASS L1/L2, Galileo E1/E5, Beidou B1/B2
|Ethernet
|RTCM/NTRIP, NMEA, UBX (Proprietary)
|6.0.4+
|NVIDIA | u-blox
USS / RCS
Please contact the third-party vendor below for obtaining these sensors unless stated otherwise below. The software for these sensors is integrated into NVIDIA DRIVE SDK and works out-of-the-box. The SDK compatibility information indicates the latest release that includes sensor support.
|Vendor / Model
|Type
|Connectivity
|Data Format
|DRIVE SDK Compatibility
|SW | HW Contact
|DRIVE OS
|TBD
|Ultrasonic sensor
|DSI3 / SPI
|Proprietary
|Coming Later
|TBD
|Hella RCS
|Road condition sensor
|LIN
|Proprietary
|Coming Later
|NVIDIA | Hella
Hardware Accessories for DRIVE AGX Orin
Please contact Arrow (NVIDIA DRIVE Worldwide Distributor) at nvidia.drive@arrow.com to order accessories which may be separately purchased for your DRIVE AGX Orin Developer Kit.
|Accessory
|Included in DRIVE AGX Orin Developer Kit? (Y/N)
|Contact
|Vehicle Accessory Kit | NVPN 930-62482-0000-100
|
|
|Vehicle Harness H1B | NVPN 030-1592-000
|
|
|Vehicle Harness H2A | NVPN 030-1463-000
|
|
|DRIVE AGX Orin 10GbE HMTD to RJ45 Adapter | NVPN 930-13584-0000-100
|
|
|DRIVE AGX Orin 1GbE HMTD to RJ45 Adapter | NVPN 930-13751-0000-100
|
|
Note:
- The third-party sensor information on this page represents vendor-supplied data, which are not verified by NVIDIA. Please contact the third-party vendor for more information.
- Latest compatible release is subject to change.
Disclaimer: NVIDIA is not responsible for third-party devices, device/driver quality or compatibility with a specific release. Please contact the third-party vendor for more details.
