DRIVE Hyperion 8.1 Sensors and Accessories

These sensors and accessories may be used with NVIDIA DRIVE Hyperion™ 8.1 which includes NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Orin™. Most sensors are provided by a third-party vendor who must be contacted for the hardware, and associated support. For software and associated support, please contact NVIDIA.


For additional development sensors for NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Orin™, please see NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Orin Sensors and Accessories.

Hyperion 8.1 Sensor Specifications

Sensor Qty & Type
Function
Details
8 exterior cameras
Wide & tele vision
Sony IMX728, 8.3Mpx
4 exterior cameras
Fisheye near vision
Sony IMX623, 3.0Mpx
6 radars
Corner & side sensing
Hella Short Range Radar
3 radars
Front & rear sensing
Continental 1x Imaging and 2x Long Range Radars
1 lidar
Front redundant sensing
Luminar Iris+
3 interior cameras
Driver monitoring system
1x OmniVision - OX05B1B, 5Mpx
Occupant monitoring system
2x OmniVision - OX05B1S, 5Mpx
2 IMUs
Vehicle odometry detection
1x Continental SC13S, 1x Bosch MMP
1 GNSS
Vehicle position detection
u-blox
DRIVE Hyperion sensors coverage illustration
DRIVE Hyperion sensor set includes 12 wide-angle fisheye cameras.

Cameras

A mix of wide-angle fisheye cameras for near vision, paired with high-fidelity wide and tele 8MP cameras for detecting longer distances.

DRIVE Hyperion sensor set has high resolution lidars

Lidars

Front center automotive-grade lidar for an additional layer of redundant vision, as well as a rooftop high-resolution lidar for ground-truth (GT) data collection

DRIVE Hyperion sensors have nine radars

Radars

Multiple radars for overlapping front, side, and corner visibility and redundancy, with increased angular and vertical resolution for complex urban driving.

IMU / GNSS

Vehicle position and odometry sensing for precise localization.

DRIVE Hyperion sensors come with vehicle odometry sensing.

USS / RCS

Ultrasonic sensors for parking space measurement and maneuvers. Road condition sensors for assessing road wetness to adapt vehicle dynamics control.

Hardware Accessories

Hardware accessories for DRIVE AGX Orin Developer Kits.

Cameras

Please contact the third-party vendor below for obtaining these camera modules. The software for these cameras are integrated into NVIDIA DRIVE® SDK and work out-of-the-box. The SDK compatibility information indicates the latest release that includes camera support. The software for NVIDIA-supported cameras includes optimally tuned ISP settings. Any customizations to this support will require further discussions and development agreements. Please contact your NVIDIA representative for more details.


Camera Maker/Model Sensor Pixel Count (MP) CFA HFOV (deg)/Lens Part# DRIVE SDK Compatibility SW | HW Contact
DRIVE OS
Valeo Sony - IMX728 8.3 RGGB 30 - Custom 6.0.4+ NVIDIA | Valeo
Valeo Sony - IMX728 8.3 RGGB 70 - Custom 6.0.4+ NVIDIA | Valeo
Valeo Sony - IMX728 8.3 RGGB 120 - Custom 6.0.4+ NVIDIA | Valeo
Valeo Sony - IMX623 2.9 RGGB 194 - Custom 6.0.4+ NVIDIA | Valeo
TBD OmniVision - OX05B1B 5.9 GS-IR TBD TBD TBD
TBD OmniVision - OX05B1S 5.9 GS-RGB-IR TBD TBD TBD

Lidars

Please contact the third-party vendor below for obtaining these sensors. The software for these sensors is integrated into NVIDIA DRIVE SDK and works out-of-the-box. The SDK compatibility information indicates the latest release that includes sensor support.


Vendor / Model Range hFOV vFOV Pts/s Time Sync DRIVE SDK Compatibility SW | HW Contact
DRIVE OS
Luminar Iris+ Coming Later NVIDIA | Luminar

Note: Ranges in meters for 10% Reflective Lambertian Target, at 100kLux Ambient Background Intensity and 90% Probability of Detection.

Radars

Please contact the third-party vendor below for obtaining these sensors. The software for these sensors is integrated into NVIDIA DRIVE SDK and works out-of-the-box. The SDK compatibility information indicates the latest release that includes sensor support.


Vendor / Model Max Range Max Azimuth FOV Elevation FOV Output Interface Time Sync DRIVE SDK Compatibility SW | HW Contact
CAN Ethernet DRIVE OS
Continental Front Imaging Radar 300m ±60° ±20° N 0.1 Gbps gPTP Coming Later NVIDIA | Continental
Continental Front LRR 250m ±60° ±15° Y 0.1 Gbps gPTP Coming Later NVIDIA | Continental
Continental Rear LRR 255m ±15° ±10° Y 0.1 Gbps gPTP Coming Later NVIDIA | Continental
Hella Corner SRR 200m ±80° ±18° N 0.1 Gbps gPTP Coming Later NVIDIA | Hella

IMU / GNSS

Please contact the third-party vendor below for obtaining these sensors. The software for these sensors is integrated into NVIDIA DRIVE SDK and works out-of-the-box. The SDK compatibility information indicates the latest release that includes sensor support.


Vendor / Model Type GNSS Bands Host I/F Data Format DRIVE SDK Compatibility SW | HW Contact
DRIVE OS
Bosch MMP IMU N/A CAN Proprietary Coming Later NVIDIA | Bosch
Continental SC13S IMU N/A CAN Proprietary 6.0.4+ NVIDIA | Continental
u-blox ZED-F9K in C103-F9K GNSS GPS/QZSS L1/L2, GLONASS L1/L2, Galileo E1/E5, Beidou B1/B2 Ethernet RTCM/NTRIP, NMEA, UBX (Proprietary) 6.0.4+ NVIDIA | u-blox

USS / RCS

Please contact the third-party vendor below for obtaining these sensors unless stated otherwise below. The software for these sensors is integrated into NVIDIA DRIVE SDK and works out-of-the-box. The SDK compatibility information indicates the latest release that includes sensor support.


Vendor / Model Type Connectivity Data Format DRIVE SDK Compatibility SW | HW Contact
DRIVE OS
TBD Ultrasonic sensor DSI3 / SPI Proprietary Coming Later TBD
Hella RCS Road condition sensor LIN Proprietary Coming Later NVIDIA | Hella

Hardware Accessories for DRIVE AGX Orin

Please contact Arrow (NVIDIA DRIVE Worldwide Distributor) at nvidia.drive@arrow.com to order accessories which may be separately purchased for your DRIVE AGX Orin Developer Kit.


Accessory Included in DRIVE AGX Orin Developer Kit? (Y/N) Contact
Vehicle Accessory Kit | NVPN 930-62482-0000-100
N
NVIDIA
Vehicle Harness H1B | NVPN 030-1592-000
N
NVIDIA
Vehicle Harness H2A | NVPN 030-1463-000
N
NVIDIA
DRIVE AGX Orin 10GbE HMTD to RJ45 Adapter | NVPN 930-13584-0000-100
N
NVIDIA
DRIVE AGX Orin 1GbE HMTD to RJ45 Adapter | NVPN 930-13751-0000-100
Y
NVIDIA

Note:

  • The third-party sensor information on this page represents vendor-supplied data, which are not verified by NVIDIA. Please contact the third-party vendor for more information.
  • Latest compatible release is subject to change.



Disclaimer: NVIDIA is not responsible for third-party devices, device/driver quality or compatibility with a specific release. Please contact the third-party vendor for more details.

