CUDA Math Library
High-Performance Math Routines
The CUDA Math library is an industry proven, highly accurate collection of standard mathematical functions. Available to any CUDA C or CUDA C++ application simply by adding “#include math.h” in your source code, the CUDA Math library ensures that your application benefits from high performance math routines optimized for every NVIDIA GPU architecture.
Numerically intensive GPU-accelerated applications and libraries, including all of the CUDA libraries available from NVIDIA, rely on the CUDA Math library to deliver breakthrough results.Download Now Explore what’s new in the latest release...
Key Features
- Complete support for all C99 standard float and double math functions
- IEEE-754 accurate for float, double, and all rounding modes
-
Extended Trigonometry and Exponential Functions
- cospi, sincos, sinpi, exp10
-
Additional Inverse Error Functions
- erfinv, erfcinv
-
Optimized Reciprocal Functions
- rsqrt, rcbrt
-
Floating Point Data Attributes
- signbit, isfinite, isinf, isnan
-
Bessel Functions
- j0,j1,jn,y0,y1,yn
-
Statistics
- normcdf, normcdfinv
Product Resources
Availability
The CUDA Math library is freely available as part of the CUDA Toolkit at www.nvidia.com/getcuda. For more information on the CUDA Math library and other CUDA math libraries: