High-Performance Math Routines

The CUDA Math library is an industry proven, highly accurate collection of standard mathematical functions. Available to any CUDA C or CUDA C++ application simply by adding “#include math.h” in your source code, the CUDA Math library ensures that your application benefits from high performance math routines optimized for every NVIDIA GPU architecture.

Numerically intensive GPU-accelerated applications and libraries, including all of the CUDA libraries available from NVIDIA, rely on the CUDA Math library to deliver breakthrough results.