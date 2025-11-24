Build and Run Secure, Data-Driven AI Agents 

As generative AI advances, organizations need AI agents that are accurate, reliable, and informed by data specific to their business. The NVIDIA AI-Q Research Assistant and Enterprise RAG Blueprints use retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) and NVIDIA Nemotron reasoning AI models to automate document comprehension, extract insights, and generate high-value analysis and reports from vast datasets.

Deploying these tools requires secure and scalable AI infrastructure that also maximizes performance and cost efficiency. In this blog post, we walk through deploying these blueprints on Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (EKS) on Amazon Web Services (AWS), while using services like Amazon OpenSearch Serverless vector database, Amazon Simple Storage Service (S3) for object storage, and Karpenter for dynamic GPU scaling.

Core components of the blueprints

The NVIDIA AI-Q Research Assistant blueprint builds directly upon the NVIDIA Enterprise RAG Blueprint. This RAG blueprint serves as the foundational component for the entire system. Both blueprints covered in this blog are built from a collection of NVIDIA NIM microservices. These are optimized inference containers designed for high-throughput, low-latency performance of AI models on GPUs.

The components can be categorized by their role in the solution:

1. Foundational RAG components

These models form the core of the Enterprise RAG blueprint and serve as the essential foundation for the AI-Q assistant:

Llama-3.3-Nemotron-Super-49B-v1.5: This is the primary reasoning model used for query decomposition, analysis, and generating answers for the RAG pipeline. NeMo Retriever Models: This is a suite of models, built with NVIDIA NIM, that provides advanced, multi-modal data ingestion and retrieval. It can extract text, tables, and even graphic elements from your documents.

Note: The RAG blueprint offers several other optional models that are not deployed in this specific solution. You can find more information on the RAG blueprint GitHub.

2. AI-Q Research Assistant Components

The AI-Q blueprint adds the following components on top of the RAG foundation to enable its advanced agentic workflow and automated report generation:

Llama-3.3-70B-Instruct: This is an optional, larger model used specifically by AI-Q to generate its comprehensive, in-depth research reports. Web search integration: The AI-Q blueprint uses the Tavily API to supplement its research with real-time web search results. This allows its reports to be based on the most current information available.

AWS solution overview

The blueprints are available on AI-on-EKS and provide a complete environment on AWS, automating the provisioning of all necessary infrastructure and security components.

Architecture

The solution deploys all the NVIDIA NIM microservices and other components as pods on a Kubernetes cluster. The exact GPU instances (e.g., G5, P4, P5 families) required for each workload are dynamically provisioned, optimizing for cost and performance.

NVIDIA AI-Q research assistant on AWS

Figure 1. AI-Q Deep Research Agent Blueprint on AWS

The AI-Q blueprint, shown in the main diagram, adds an “Agent” layer on top of the RAG foundation. This agent orchestrates a more complex workflow:

Plan: The Llama Nemotron reasoning agent breaks down a complex research prompt. It decides whether to query the RAG pipeline for internal knowledge or use the Tavily API for real-time web search. Refine: It gathers information from these sources and uses the Llama Nemotron model to “Refine” the data. Reflect: It passes all the synthesized information to the “Report Generation” model (Llama 3.3 70B Instruct) to produce a structured, comprehensive report, complete with citations

NVIDIA Enterprise RAG Blueprint architecture

Figure 2. Enterprise RAG Blueprint on AWS

As shown in Figure 2, the solution consists of two parallel pipelines:

Extraction pipeline: Enterprise files from Amazon S3 are processed by the NeMo Retriever extraction and embedding models. This extracts text, tables, and other data, converts them into vector embeddings, and stores them in the Amazon OpenSearch Serverless vector database. Retrieval pipeline: When a user sends a query, it’s processed, and the NeMo Retriever embedding and reranking models are used with OpenSearch for the context retrieval. This context is then passed to the NVIDIA Llama Nemotron Super 49B model, which generates the final, context-aware answer

AWS components for deployment

This solution provisions a complete, secure environment on AWS using the following key services:

Amazon EKS : This is a managed Kubernetes service responsible for running, scaling, and managing all the containerized NVIDIA NIM microservices as pods.

This is a managed Kubernetes service responsible for running, scaling, and managing all the containerized NVIDIA NIM microservices as pods. Amazon Simple Storage Service (S3) : S3 acts as the primary data lake, storing the enterprise files (like PDFs, reports, and other documents) that the RAG pipeline will ingest, process, and make searchable.

S3 acts as the primary data lake, storing the enterprise files (like PDFs, reports, and other documents) that the RAG pipeline will ingest, process, and make searchable. Amazon OpenSearch Serverless : This fully managed, serverless vector database stores the documents once they’re processed into numerical representations (embeddings).

This fully managed, serverless vector database stores the documents once they’re processed into numerical representations (embeddings). Karpenter : A Kubernetes node autoscaler that runs on your cluster and monitors the resource requests of the AI pods and dynamically provisions the optimal GPU nodes (e.g., G5, P4, P5 families) to meet demand.

A Kubernetes node autoscaler that runs on your cluster and monitors the resource requests of the AI pods and dynamically provisions the optimal GPU nodes (e.g., G5, P4, P5 families) to meet demand. EKS Pod Identity: This enables the pods running on EKS to securely access other AWS services, like the Amazon OpenSearch Serverless collection, without managing static credentials.

Deployment steps

This solution uses a set of automated scripts to deploy the entire stack, from the AWS infrastructure to the blueprints.

Prerequisites

This deployment requires GPU instances (such as G5, P4, or P5 families), which can incur significant costs. Please ensure you have the necessary service quotas for these instances in your AWS account and read about cost considerations. Before you begin, ensure you have the following tools installed:

You’ll also need API keys from:

NVIDIA NGC : Required to pull the NIM containers and models. You can sign up via the NVIDIA Developer Program or NVIDIA AI Enterprise.

: Required to pull the NIM containers and models. You can sign up via the NVIDIA Developer Program or NVIDIA AI Enterprise. Tavily API: Optional, but required to enable web search for the full AI-Q Research Assistant.

Authenticate AWS CLI

Before proceeding, ensure your environment (terminal of AWS CloudShell) is authenticated with your AWS account. The deployment below uses your default AWS CLI credentials. You can configure this by running:

aws configure

Step 1: Deploy infrastructure

Clone the repository and navigate to the infrastructure directory. Then, run the installation script:

# Clone the repository git clone https://github.com/awslabs/ai-on-eks.git cd ai-on-eks/infra/nvidia-deep-research # Run the install script ./install.sh

This script uses Terraform to provision your complete environment, including the VPC, EKS Cluster, OpenSearch Serverless collection, and Karpenter NodePools for GPU instances (G5, P4, P5, etc). This process typically takes 15-20 minutes.

Step 2: Set up the environment

Once the infrastructure is ready, run the setup script. This will configure kubect l to access your new cluster and prompt you for your NVIDIA NGC and Tavily API keys.

./deploy.sh setup

Step 3: Build OpenSearch images

This step builds custom Docker images that integrate the RAG blueprint with the OpenSearch Serverless vector database.

./deploy.sh build

Step 4: Deploy applications

You now have two options for deployment.

Option 1: Deploy enterprise RAG only for document Q&A, knowledge base search, and custom RAG applications:

./deploy.sh rag

This will deploy the RAG server, the multi-modal ingestion pipeline, and the Llama Nemotron Super 49B v1.5 reasoning NIM.

Option 2: Deploy a full AI-Q research assistant to deploy everything from Option 1, plus the AI-Q components, including the Llama 3.3 70B Instruct NIM for report generation and the web search backend.

./deploy.sh all

This process will take 25-30 minutes as it involves Karpenter provisioning the GPU nodes (e.g., g5.48xlarge ) to host the NIM microservices and the startup of the NIM microservices

Accessing the blueprints

The services are securely exposed via kubectl port-forward . The repository includes helper scripts to manage this.

Navigate to the blueprints directory:

cd ../../blueprints/inference/nvidia-deep-research

To access the enterprise RAG UI:

./app.sh port start rag

You can now access the RAG frontend at http://localhost:3001 to upload documents and ask questions. To access the AI-Q research assistant UI (if deployed):

./app.sh port start aira

Access the AI-Q frontend at http://localhost:3000 to generate full research reports.

Accessing monitoring

The solution includes a pre-built observability stack. It features Prometheus and Grafana for RAG metrics, Zipkin for distributed tracing of the RAG pipeline, Phoenix for tracing the complex agent workflows of the AI-Q assistant, and NVIDIA DCGM for comprehensive GPU monitoring.

You can access the dashboards using the same port-forwarding script.

Start the observability port-forward:

./app.sh port start observability Access the monitoring UIs in your browser: Grafana: http://localhost:8080 (metrics and GPU dashboards)

http://localhost:8080 (metrics and GPU dashboards) Zipkin: http://localhost:9411 (distributed tracing for RAG)

http://localhost:9411 (distributed tracing for RAG) Phoenix: http://localhost:6006 (agent workflow tracing for AI-Q)

Cleanup

GPU instances can incur significant costs, so it’s critical to clean up resources when you are finished.

1. Uninstall applications

To remove the RAG and AI-Q applications (which will cause Karpenter to terminate the expensive GPU nodes) but keep the EKS cluster and other infrastructure:

# From blueprints/inference/nvidia-deep-research ./app.sh cleanup

This script stops port-forwarding and uninstalls the Helm releases for RAG and AI-Q.

2. Clean up infrastructure

To permanently delete the entire EKS cluster, OpenSearch collection, VPC, and all other associated AWS resources:

# From infra/nvidia-deep-research ./cleanup.sh

This will run terraform destroy to tear down all resources created by the install.sh script.

Conclusion

The NVIDIA AI-Q deep research assistant and enterprise RAG blueprints are customizable reference examples built on secure, scalable AWS AI foundations. They use key AWS services, like Amazon EKS for orchestration, Karpenter for cost-effective GPU autoscaling, Amazon OpenSearch Serverless for a managed, secure vector database, and Amazon S3 for object storage.

These integrated solutions enable you to deploy scalable research assistants and generative AI applications that can process and synthesize insights from vast amounts of enterprise data while maximizing performance and cost efficiencies.

Deploy the NVIDIA Enterprise RAG or AI-Q Deep Research Blueprints on Amazon EKS today and start transforming your enterprise data into secure, actionable intelligence.