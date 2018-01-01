Technical Resources for Accelerating Creative Applications

3D & Graphic Design Applications

The Augmented Reality SDK offers AI-powered, real-time 3D face tracking and body pose estimation based on a standard webcam feed. Developers can create unique AR effects such as overlaying 3D content on a face — driving 3D characters and virtual interactions in real time.



The NVIDIA Material Definition Language (MDL) SDK is a set of tools to enable quick integration of physically-based materials into rendering applications.



Iray is a high-performance, global illumination rendering technology that generates imagery by simulating the physical behavior of light interaction with surfaces and volumes. Images are progressively refined to provide full global illumination—including caustics, sun studies, and luminance distributions.



NVIDIA OptiX™ Ray Tracing Engine is an application framework for achieving optimal ray tracing performance on the GPU. It provides a simple, recursive, and flexible pipeline for accelerating ray tracing algorithms. Bring the power of NVIDIA GPUs to your ray tracing applications with programmable intersection, ray generation, and shading.



NVIDIA DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling) is a neural graphics technology that multiplies performance using AI to create entirely new frames and display higher resolution through image reconstruction—all while delivering best-in-class image quality and responsiveness.



Leveraging the power of ray tracing, the RTX Global Illumination SDK provides scalable solutions to compute multi-bounce indirect lighting without bake times, light leaks, or expensive per-frame costs. RTXGI is supported on any DXR-enabled GPU, and is an ideal starting point to bring the benefits of ray tracing to your existing tools, knowledge, and capabilities.



NVIDIA Kaolin library provides a PyTorch API for working with a variety of 3D representations. It includes a growing collection of GPU-optimized operations such as modular differentiable rendering, fast conversions between representations, data loading, camera classes, volumetric acceleration data structures, 3D checkpoints, and more.