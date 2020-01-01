RTX Global Illumination (RTXGI)
Leveraging the power of ray tracing, the RTX Global Illumination SDK provides scalable solutions to compute multi-bounce indirect lighting without bake times, light leaks, or expensive per-frame costs. RTXGI is supported on any DXR-enabled GPU, and is an ideal starting point to bring the benefits of ray tracing to your existing tools, knowledge, and capabilities.
Use the slider to see the scene with and without RTXGI multi-bounce indirect lighting. Test out RTXGI in the RTX Technology Showcase
RTXGI Product Features
Fast multi-bounce indirect lighting has never been easier.
RTXGI's probe-based data structure temporally accumulates and filters lighting and distance information in real time, creating a high quality multi-bounce lighting cache with visibility information.
Strict frame budget? RTXGI provides an ideal balance between quality and performance for real-time applications with tight frame budgets through a low frequency approximation of the full path tracing process.
Accelerate your tools, pipeline, and artist workflows.
With RTXGI, the long waits for offline lightmap and light probe baking are a thing of the past. Artists get instant results in-editor or in-game. Move an object or a light, and global illumination updates in real time.
Decrease iteration times by cutting out time spent tuning light probe positions. No light or shadow leaking, right out of the box, without obsessing over probe placements.
Full source code puts you in control.
Customize RTXGI to your needs on any DXR-enabled GPU, including the GeForce RTX 30 series, RTX 20 Series, GTX 1660 Series, and GTX 10 series. RTXGI's scalable design gives you the control to decide when and where you want to crank up performance or max out image quality.
RTXGI Plugin for Unreal Engine
RTXGI is now available in Unreal Engine 4.27 and 5.0 Preview 2 through our official RTXGI UE plugin. Now, Unreal Engine developers can access this scalable solution that computes multi-bounce indirect lighting without bake times, light leaks, or expensive per-frame costs.
How RTXGI Works
NVIDIA Ray Tracing News
FAQ
