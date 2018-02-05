NVIDIA OptiX™ Ray Tracing Engine

Cebas Visual Technology, founded in Heidelberg, Germany and headquartered in Victoria, BC Canada, has been developing 3dsMax plugins for visual technology since 1988. Following the launch of our latest finalRender trueHybrid™, cebas' mission as always, is dedicated to getting the most sophisticated renderer into the hands of the artists affordably by incorporating latest NVIDIA GPU technology combined with cebas CPU enhancements, to achieve a powerful as well as an unique mix of processing power. Our new finalRender's latest addition is the NVIDIA's OptiX 5.0 AI Denoiser feature. Users can expect ongoing innovative updates as finalRender progresses.

This image shows the OptiX AI-Denoiser running in finalRender at 100 samples after only 45 seconds of rendering.