NVIDIA Kaolin library provides a PyTorch API for working with a variety of 3D representations. It includes a growing collection of GPU-optimized operations such as modular differentiable rendering, fast conversions between representations, data loading, camera classes, volumetric acceleration data structures, 3D checkpoints, and more.

NVIDIA Kaolin Wisp is a faster-paced library for research in neural fields, a subclass of 3D representations that includes NeRFs and Neural SDFs. Built on the foundations of the core Kaolin Library, Wisp provides modular functions, training scripts, mix-and-match components, and an extensible interactive neural field visualizer to help researchers stay on the bleeding edge of this quickly evolving research area.

NVIDIA Omniverse Kaolin App is an interactive application that allows 3D deep learning researchers to inspect 3D datasets, interact with visualizations of 3D outputs of a model during training, and render synthetic datasets. Built on Omniverse Kit, the application benefits from high-fidelity RTX™ rendering and will periodically gain new functionality from additional extensions.