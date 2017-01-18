VRWorks - Lens Matched Shading
Lens Matched Shading uses the new Simultaneous Multi-Projection architecture of NVIDIA Pascal-based GPUs to provide substantial performance improvements in pixel shading.
|Hardware:
|Compatible with: Pascal based GPUs. (GeForce GTX 1060 series and Quadro P4000 and higher)
|Software:
|Compatible with the following APIs: DX11, DX12 (coming soon), OpenGL. Integrated with Unreal Engine and Unity
The feature improves upon Multi-res Shading by rendering to a surface that more closely approximates the lens corrected image that is output to the headset display. This avoids rendering many pixels that would otherwise be discarded before the image is output to the VR headset.
To look at this from a 2D perspective, the LMS image above on the right represents what the GPU draws instead of the original image. All the black space surrounding the LMS image represent pixels that now don’t need to be rendered. And the resolution gradient now more closely matches the lens as you go from the center of the image to the periphery, rather than having two zones.