NVIDIA VRWorks support for Unity

Today NVIDIA and Unity Technologies announced a pathway for developers who want to use VRWorks to accellerate rendering for VR applications developed using the Unity Game Engine. VR applications require stereo rendering at 90 fps to give users a smooth experience and this requires a lot of performance. VRWorks unlocks GPU performance so developers can concentrate on making great content.

You can learn more about how VRWorks accellerates VR applications here.

If you are a Unity VR developer interested in getting early access to this build, apply here: Apply

We also announced the availability of NVIDIA Ansel for Unity. Ansel is a tool that lets developers create beautiful screen shots from games by recomposing the image and then applying creative filters for a unique effect.