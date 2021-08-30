Transportation
Platforms and Developer Tools for Transportation

NVIDIA DRIVE Hyperion

The NVIDIA DRIVE Hyperion™ platform is an end-to-end development and reference architecture for autonomous vehicles. Engineers can accelerate development, testing, and validation with the platform’s NVIDIA Orin™-based AI compute, NVIDIA DRIVE® SDK, and complete sensor suite.


NVIDIA Jetson

The NVIDIA Jetson™ platform is used to create breakthrough embedded edge AI products across all industries. It includes small, power-efficient developer kits and production modules that offer high-performance acceleration of the NVIDIA® CUDA-X™ software stack.


NVIDIA Omniverse Replicator

NVIDIA Omniverse™ Replicator for NVIDIA DRIVE Sim™ and Isaac Sim™ accelerates autonomous vehicle and robotics training with synthetic data generation for AI perception networks


NVIDIA Isaac Sim

NVIDIA Isaac Sim software, powered by Omniverse, is a scalable robotics simulation application and synthetic data-generation tool that powers photorealistic, physically accurate virtual environments to develop, test, and manage AI-based robots.


NVIDIA Metropolis

NVIDIA Metropolis is an application framework, set of developer tools, and partner ecosystem that unites visual data and AI to enable greater functionality and efficiency across a range of physical spaces and environments.


NVIDIA TAO Toolkit

The NVIDIA TAO Toolkit abstracts away the AI/deep learning framework complexity, letting developers fine-tune on high-quality NVIDIA pre-trained AI models with only a fraction of the data.


NVIDIA DeepStream SDK

NVIDIA’s DeepStream SDK delivers a complete streaming analytics toolkit for AI-based multi-sensor processing, video, audio, and image understanding.


Get Hands-On with NVIDIA DRIVE Training

Accelerate your autonomous vehicle development with insights and tutorials on the latest NVIDIA DRIVE features. Check out upcoming webinars and events and catch up on previous training—all led by NVIDIA experts.


See Our Latest AV Innovations with DRIVE

Peek under the hood to experience NVIDIA’s latest autonomous driving innovations through DRIVE Labs and DRIVE Dispatch. These bite-size videos showcase raw engineering footage of various algorithms and building blocks the automotive team is developing along the road to full self-driving.


Accelerate Vision AI with the NVIDIA TAO Toolkit

Developing vision AI apps is difficult, as it’s time-intensive and requires high-performing deep learning models. Learn how you can fast-track your AI development pipeline using NVIDIA TAO Toolkit and pre-trained models.


AI-Enabled Retail Distribution Center

Learn how retailers can add AI intelligence to their existing distribution centers using computer vision applications, autonomous driving forklifts, and pick-and-pack robots to improve distribution center throughput.


GTC Fall: DRIVE Developer Day

View the latest DRIVE Developer Days sessions from GTC Fall 2021, with special sessions led by NVIDIA experts on topics such as: DRIVE Hyperion™, DRIVE SDK, automated parking, and many more.


DriveWorks Point-Cloud Processing Webinar

In this webinar, we’ll provide an overview to developing optimized point cloud-processing software and demonstrate the breadth of capabilities and compute performance that the DriveWorks SDK provides.


Accelerated Edge AI with Metropolis and Fleet Command

Get a technical walkthrough of NVIDIA Fleet Command—a turnkey solution that helps administrators of any skill level manage the AI lifecycle. You can now securely deploy, manage, and scale AI across distributed edge infrastructure, all from one control plane.


Synthetic Data Generation with Omniverse Replicator

DRIVE Sim uses the power of Omniverse Replicator to generate synthetic ground-truth data for training deep neural networks that make up the perception systems in autonomous vehicles.


NVIDIA DRIVE Concierge with Omniverse Avatar

The technology of Omniverse Avatar enables DRIVE Concierge to serve as everyone’s digital assistant, helping to make recommendations, book reservations, make phone calls, and provide alerts—all personalized to each driver and passenger.


NVIDIA Metropolis Accelerates Railcar Inspection with Vision AI

Read how a NVIDIA GPU-accelerated AI railcar inspection system significantly reduces the likelihood of derailments due to mechanical railcar defects and improves overall safety for Duos Technologies.


NVIDIA Deep Learning Institute



The NVIDIA Deep Learning Institute (DLI) offers hands-on training in AI, accelerated computing, and data science to solve real-world problems. Training is available as self-paced, online courses or in-person, instructor-led workshops.

Hands-On Training for Developers

Integrating Sensors with NVIDIA DRIVE

In this course, developers will be guided through a working example of a custom plug-in for a sensor using the DriveWorks SDK and implement core elements of the plug-in. At the end of the course, attendees will have implemented a fully working plug-in that developers can test with pre-recorded data.


Instructor-Led Public Workshops

NVIDIA DLI is now offering instructor-led workshops to the general public. They’re taught by DLI-certified instructors who are experts in their fields, delivering industry-leading technical knowledge to drive breakthrough results.


Building real-time video AI applications

Gain the knowledge and skills needed to enable the real-time transformation of raw video data from widely-deployed camera sensors into deep learning-based insights.


Building Video AI Applications at the Edge on Jetson Nano

Learn how to build DeepStream applications that annotate video streams from various sources to identify and classify objects, count objects in a crowded scene, and output the result as a live stream or file.


Transportation News

