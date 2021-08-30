Transportation
Developer Resources
A hub of news, SDKs, technical resources, and more for
developers working in the transportation industry.
Platforms and Developer Tools for Transportation
NVIDIA DRIVE Hyperion
The NVIDIA DRIVE Hyperion™ platform is an end-to-end development and reference architecture for autonomous vehicles. Engineers can accelerate development, testing, and validation with the platform’s NVIDIA Orin™-based AI compute, NVIDIA DRIVE® SDK, and complete sensor suite.
Learn More
NVIDIA Jetson
The NVIDIA Jetson™ platform is used to create breakthrough embedded edge AI products across all industries. It includes small, power-efficient developer kits and production modules that offer high-performance acceleration of the NVIDIA® CUDA-X™ software stack.
Learn More
NVIDIA Omniverse Replicator
NVIDIA Omniverse™ Replicator for NVIDIA DRIVE Sim™ and Isaac Sim™ accelerates autonomous vehicle and robotics training with synthetic data generation for AI perception networks
Learn More
NVIDIA Isaac Sim
NVIDIA Isaac Sim software, powered by Omniverse, is a scalable robotics simulation application and synthetic data-generation tool that powers photorealistic, physically accurate virtual environments to develop, test, and manage AI-based robots.
Learn More
NVIDIA Metropolis
NVIDIA Metropolis is an application framework, set of developer tools, and partner ecosystem that unites visual data and AI to enable greater functionality and efficiency across a range of physical spaces and environments.
Learn More
NVIDIA TAO Toolkit
The NVIDIA TAO Toolkit abstracts away the AI/deep learning framework complexity, letting developers fine-tune on high-quality NVIDIA pre-trained AI models with only a fraction of the data.
Learn More
NVIDIA DeepStream SDK
NVIDIA’s DeepStream SDK delivers a complete streaming analytics toolkit for AI-based multi-sensor processing, video, audio, and image understanding.
Learn More
Get Hands-On with NVIDIA DRIVE Training
Accelerate your autonomous vehicle development with insights and tutorials on the latest NVIDIA DRIVE features. Check out upcoming webinars and events and catch up on previous training—all led by NVIDIA experts.
View Now
See Our Latest AV Innovations with DRIVE
Peek under the hood to experience NVIDIA’s latest autonomous driving innovations through DRIVE Labs and DRIVE Dispatch. These bite-size videos showcase raw engineering footage of various algorithms and building blocks the automotive team is developing along the road to full self-driving.
View Now
Accelerate Vision AI with the NVIDIA TAO Toolkit
Developing vision AI apps is difficult, as it’s time-intensive and requires high-performing deep learning models. Learn how you can fast-track your AI development pipeline using NVIDIA TAO Toolkit and pre-trained models.
View Now
AI-Enabled Retail Distribution Center
Learn how retailers can add AI intelligence to their existing distribution centers using computer vision applications, autonomous driving forklifts, and pick-and-pack robots to improve distribution center throughput.
View Now
View More Videos
GTC Fall: DRIVE Developer Day
View the latest DRIVE Developer Days sessions from GTC Fall 2021, with special sessions led by NVIDIA experts on topics such as: DRIVE Hyperion™, DRIVE SDK, automated parking, and many more.
View Now
DriveWorks Point-Cloud Processing Webinar
In this webinar, we’ll provide an overview to developing optimized point cloud-processing software and demonstrate the breadth of capabilities and compute performance that the DriveWorks SDK provides.
View Now
Accelerated Edge AI with Metropolis and Fleet Command
Get a technical walkthrough of NVIDIA Fleet Command—a turnkey solution that helps administrators of any skill level manage the AI lifecycle. You can now securely deploy, manage, and scale AI across distributed edge infrastructure, all from one control plane.
View Now
Synthetic Data Generation with Omniverse Replicator
DRIVE Sim uses the power of Omniverse Replicator to generate synthetic ground-truth data for training deep neural networks that make up the perception systems in autonomous vehicles.
Watch Now
NVIDIA DRIVE Concierge with Omniverse Avatar
The technology of Omniverse Avatar enables DRIVE Concierge to serve as everyone’s digital assistant, helping to make recommendations, book reservations, make phone calls, and provide alerts—all personalized to each driver and passenger.
Watch Now
NVIDIA Metropolis Accelerates Railcar Inspection with Vision AI
Read how a NVIDIA GPU-accelerated AI railcar inspection system significantly reduces the likelihood of derailments due to mechanical railcar defects and improves overall safety for Duos Technologies.
Read Now
NVIDIA Deep Learning Institute
The NVIDIA Deep Learning Institute (DLI) offers hands-on training in AI, accelerated computing, and data science to solve real-world problems. Training is available as self-paced, online courses or in-person, instructor-led workshops.
Hands-On Training for Developers
Integrating Sensors with NVIDIA DRIVE
In this course, developers will be guided through a working example of a custom plug-in for a sensor using the DriveWorks SDK and implement core elements of the plug-in. At the end of the course, attendees will have implemented a fully working plug-in that developers can test with pre-recorded data.
Learn More
Instructor-Led Public Workshops
NVIDIA DLI is now offering instructor-led workshops to the general public. They’re taught by DLI-certified instructors who are experts in their fields, delivering industry-leading technical knowledge to drive breakthrough results.
See Upcoming Workshops
Building real-time video AI applications
Gain the knowledge and skills needed to enable the real-time transformation of raw video data from widely-deployed camera sensors into deep learning-based insights.
Learn More
Building Video AI Applications at the Edge on Jetson Nano
Learn how to build DeepStream applications that annotate video streams from various sources to identify and classify objects, count objects in a crowded scene, and output the result as a live stream or file.
Learn More
See All DLI Training for Developers
Transportation News
Sign up for the latest developer news from NVIDIA.